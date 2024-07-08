Man Utd have last-minute ‘doubts’ over £34m transfer despite appearing to be ‘one step away’

Man Utd are having last-minute ‘doubts’ that Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee ‘really wants to come’ to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils are desperate to bring in a new striker to take the goal burden away from young Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford.

Hojlund, who signed for Man Utd in a reported £72m deal last summer, and Rashford only scored 17 Premier League goals between them last campaign as the Red Devils finished a disappointing eighth under Erik ten Hag.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS decided to stick with Ten Hag at a summit in Ibiza last month and they are now looking to back him in the summer transfer window with an early double signing.

Reports on Monday indicated that Man Utd are now ‘almost there’ on sealing the signings of Zirkzee and compatriot De Ligt from Bayern Munich as they want to tick off two key priorities.

There have been claims that the Premier League side are just ‘one step away’ from signing Zirkzee after Man Utd agreed to paying his €40m (£34m) release clause after agreeing personal terms.

But Sport 1 journalist Christopher Michel has revealed there are still ‘doubts’ at Man Utd that a deal will be done with hints that he could wait for AC Milan instead.

Michel wrote on X: ‘Manchester United has been in contact with his management for weeks. As previously reported, it hasn’t gone hot yet. Now INEOS has given the green light for negotiations. But there are doubts at Manchester United [as to] whether Zirkzee really wants to come or would rather go to AC Milan.’

However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic – who is working as a senior advisor to Milan’s ownership – said on Monday that the Italian giants are no longer in the mix for Zirkzee.

Ibrahimovic said: “It’s over. Zirkzee is in the past. We have another name for the attack but I won’t say it. Signings will arrive but there is no rush.”

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano’s update on Monday didn’t hint at any hiccups, the Italian journalist said: “Manchester United have green light from both Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt to join the club.

“Both players have spoken to Erik ten Hag with Man United now ready to advance on club side in the coming days. It’s all approved on salary/commission also for Zirkzee.”