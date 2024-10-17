Chelsea legend Zola reveals Man Utd star they sold for £25m has ‘left me dazzled’

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola was “very surprised” Man Utd let Scott McTominay sign for Napoli with the midfielder leaving him “dazzled”.

The Red Devils allowed the Scotland international to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window to Italian giants Napoli in a deal worth £25m.

McTominay ended last season for Man Utd with ten goals in his 43 appearances in all competitions as Erik ten Hag’s side finished eighth in the Premier League.

Man Utd have suffered further this season without him as they currently sit 14th in the Premier League with Ten Hag facing talk about his future.

While McTominay has been earning rave reviews in Italy with two goals and an assist in five appearances in all competitions for Napoli, who are currently top of the Serie A table.

And former Chelsea forward Zola thinks their summer move for the Scotland international was a “great move” for Napoli and he’s been left “a little bit dazzled” by McTominay’s start to life in Naples.

“I’m very surprised,” Zola said on Wednesday. “I could not believe that Manchester United released him, to be honest.

“I don’t really know what’s the reason but obviously for Napoli it’s been a great deal.

“I think everybody loves him so far, he’s scored goals, performed very well, he left me a little bit dazzled, to be honest, I didn’t expect that.

“Obviously it’s a big thing for Italian football, he’s doing very well.”

Speaking earlier in October, Italian journalist Riccardo Trevisani insisted that someone at Man Utd should be “arrested” for the amount of players they’ve “killed”.

“McTominay scored goals, he carried the cross, he had determination and yet they kicked him out! Nothing works at Manchester United, a club that only does stupid things, you can’t guess anything,” Trevisani said.

“They killed every player, Højlund, De Ligt, Antony, Rashford, now Zirkzee, even Casemiro, it’s a joke, there is no comparable team, they should be arrested. PSG are scientists in comparison! They have thrown away managers, coaches and players in recent years. They have no idea what they are doing.”

And former Premier League striker Paolo Di Canio agrees with the journalist, asking for the Man Utd directors to be arrested for allowing McTominay to leave for Napoli.

Di Canio said: “I would go to Manchester United to arrest all the directors: how do you give McTominay away?”