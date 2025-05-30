According to reports, Manchester United have two striker ‘options’ after they were dealt a ‘big blow’ amid Liam Delap’s decision to join rivals Chelsea.

The Red Devils are in a dire situation as they are struggling to attract key targets after finishing 15th in the Premier League, while their 1-0 loss to Spurs in the Europa League final sets up a season without European football.

Man Utd’s damaging defeat to Tottenham also leaves the club with a restricted budget ahead of the summer transfer window, with it suggested that they need to sell to buy.

This represents a problematic scenario for Ruben Amorim and INEOS, as United’s squad is not suited to the head coach’s preferred 3-4-3 system, as their performances fell off a cliff while he looked to implement this formation.

Man Utd are particularly short in forward areas as they desperately need an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee amid their struggles this season.

United identified Liam Delap as their leading target, partly due to the affordable £30m relegation release clause in his contract.

This transfer initially looked likely, but Chelsea have hijacked their rivals and it was confirmed on Thursday that they have reached a ‘total agreement’ to sign the Englishman.

A report from The i Paper reveals ‘senior United figures had been confident that Delap would overlook the woeful underperformance at Old Trafford this season’, but his ‘mind is made up’ with the ‘Champions League the biggest draw’.

This leaves United reeling, with a backup plan needing to be quickly drawn up, and the report adds Arsenal-linked pair Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko are ‘options’ for the Red Devils.

The 2025 top scorer in Europe contenders have been mentioned as leading Arsenal targets and they can offer a more attractive project than Man Utd.

After the Delap ‘big blow’, Man Utd face further setbacks as Gyokeres and Sesko would ‘take some convincing’ for one key reason.

