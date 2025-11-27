According to reports, Manchester United are still backing Ruben Amorim as they are preparing to let eight players leave and make four priority signings.

Amorim is back under pressure at Man Utd, who reverted to type on Monday night during an embarrassing 1-0 loss against ten-man Everton.

The head coach and his Man Utd players have been praised in recent weeks as they went five games unbeaten in the Premier League.

Amorim made slight tactical tweaks to improve Man Utd’s performances, while their summer signings have also made a positive impact.

However, the Red Devils produced one of their worst performances of the season as they struggled without Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko against Everton, who comfortably saw out the match to earn a rare win at Old Trafford.

Amorim’s system is back under scrutiny as he naively refused to adapt to boost his side’s chances of breaking down Everton, so Man Utd face another slump if they do not bounce back when they face Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Despite this, a report from The Sun claims Man Utd are ‘prepared to back Amorim with another clear-out to fund the next phase of their squad rebuild’.

As part of this process, it is claimed that eleven players ‘face exits’, with Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire potentially joining Casemiro, Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund, Tyrell Malacia and Alter Bayindir in leaving.

Regarding Fernandes, it is noted that he ‘has an agreement that he can leave United for an overseas team for £57m next year if he decides to end his Old Trafford career after six-and-a-half years’ and he has been loosely linked with Bayern Munich.

These exits would raise funds for Man Utd to make four priority signings, with it noted that they could sign two midfielders, a goalkeeper and a wide player next year.

The report claims: