Man Utd’s hometown hero is Carrington made & ready to end their scoring woes

Manchester United have spent big in their first summer being run by INEOS, but familiar problems continue to plague Erik ten Hag’s stuttering side.

Finishing eighth last season and haemorrhaging chances on goal in literally every game they played, things couldn’t have looked uglier on the pitch if United tried.

Their summer captures of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have gone a long way in immediately rectifying that issue, with the Red Devils now more settled defensively, but with one problem fixed, another one appears to have presented itself.

