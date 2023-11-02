Man Utd’s lockdown wonderkid is back from the cold & ready to save the first-team

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Ole was at the wheel and Manchester United were well and truly back on their way to the top, with the squad chasing down Manchester City and in pursuit of the 2021 Europa League crown.

Solskajer’s side were polarising and seemingly continued to defy expectations week upon week, giving fans and pundits alike plenty to joust about in a time where football stadiums were deafeningly empty.

They were by no means perfect, and they were doing it in what will forever remain the weirdest season of football ever, but they were doing it.

Read the article at Planet Football.