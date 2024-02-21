Man Utd’s lost superstar is the apple of Ian Wright’s eye & their biggest post-Fergie regret

France isn’t generally a fan of monarchies, but it may just have a new king on its hands in Lille. All hail King Angel Gomes.

Adilson Angel Abreu de Almeida Gomes has had an unusual path to the precipice of stardom. He passed his way to the front of our minds, last weekend when he played his mate Jonathan David through on goal with a little outside-of-the-foot reverse pass that belonged on the display shelves of a gourmet patisserie, not a football pitch.

This most recent piece of creative brilliance only added to the body of evidence supporting Ian Wright’s recent call for the ex-under-17s World Cup-winning captain to be called up to the senior England squad. We reckon Wrighty’s got a point.

