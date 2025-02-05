According to reports, only ‘two’ teams ‘engaged’ Manchester United regarding a ‘temporary move’ for England international Marcus Rashford in January.

Rashford left Man Utd towards the end of the January transfer window, joining Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy for around £40m.

27-year-old Rashford has rightly been heavily criticised for his poor form over the past 18 months as he’s dramatically declined since scoring 30 goals in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

It was hoped that the England international would return to form under Ruben Amorim, but he announced his intention to leave at the end of 2024 after butting heads with the new head coach.

The Red Devils struggled to offload Rashford amid his dire form and massive salary, but Aston Villa signed the forward after he was linked with AC Milan, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

A new detailed report from Sky Sports claims Amorim was ‘evidently frustrated with the forward’s lifestyle and lack of application’, with it clear ‘from the moment he stated he was ready for a new challenge that he did not intend to change his habits at the club’.

It is also revealed that Aston Villa and Turkish giants Galatasaray were ‘the only teams to engage United over arranging a temporary move’.

Regarding the reasons for other clubs snubbing Rashford, the report explains:

‘Borussia Dortmund enquired over the terms of a loan, while AC Milan and Barcelona spoke to Rashford’s camp. The former actively pursued Kyle Walker instead and the Catalans made it very clear that contract renewals were their priority. ‘Hansi Flick did not push for new signings, instead he convinced players that could have been sold to great financial benefit, like Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia, to stay at Barca.’

‘Sources in Spain maintain the club were only interested in an opportunistic deal during this window – a late and affordable loan swerving large salary responsibility – given Rashford was seen as a rotation option. ‘They billed him as the force pushing matters, and at United, it was well known prior to this season that the 27-year-old was coveting a move to Barcelona. Juventus, meanwhile, prioritised Randal Kolo Muani and got that switch sealed. ‘Villa was a surprising twist to all involved, and it presents Rashford with a defined structure and platform to thrive under Unai Emery; a manager with a talent for rejuvenating players.’

Man Utd have also reported realised three ‘truths’ about Rashford as they want him to ‘start being honest with himself’.