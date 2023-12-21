Manager ‘losing sleep’ over 17-goal striker joining Arsenal or Chelsea; £87m price tag ‘does not scare’ duo

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorin fears losing star striker Viktor Gyokeres to either Arsenal or Chelsea in January, according to reports from Portugal.

Sporting signed the Sweden international from Coventry City for £20m in the summer and he has come on leaps and bounds since making the switch.

Gyokeres has netted a stunning 17 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season. He has played a key role in helping his team rise to top of the Liga Portugal table.

A number of Premier League sides came close to signing the 25-year-old in the summer, with Everton reportedly making an offer for him.

It now seems that Gyokeres could return to England much sooner than initially anticipated, with Arsenal and Chelsea both chasing his signature.

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Sporting boss Amorim is ‘losing sleep’ over the prospect of losing Gyokeres to Arsenal or Chelsea in January.

The former Coventry man has an £87 million release clause in his contract, a figure that ‘does not scare’ the Premier League duo.

It’s no secret that both London clubs are keen on signing a new prolific centre-forward in January, but they may have to sell before they buy.

Questions have been raised recently over whether Arsenal’s current striker options of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are prolific enough for a title race.

Mikel Arteta is considering bringing a new front man in, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney thought to be his priority target.

As for Chelsea, they have had little joy in the striker department this season.

Nicolas Jackson has netted eight times in the Premier League so far but three of those came against Tottenham after they were down to nine men.

Fellow summer signing Christopher Nkunku is yet to feature in a league game for the Blues due to injury but was on the bench for their recent 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

As mentioned, both Arsenal and Chelsea are big admirers of Gyokeres, so it will be interesting to see if either test Sporting’s resolve with a bid in January.

If the Swede can continue his current form in England, he could make a huge difference to one of the London rival’s seasons.

