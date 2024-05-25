Erik ten Hag made light of speculation regarding his future by engineering an excellent Manchester United performance to win the FA Cup at Wembley.

Ten Hag has been dogged by rumours surrounding his position as Manchester United manager this week, with it reported that ‘even winning the Cup would not save’ him from the sack after a dreadful season in the Premier League and Champions League.

But much like compatriot Louis van Gaal in 2016, Ten Hag seems likely to bow out with silverware secured in his final match.

Manchester City were overwhelming favourites but looked off the pace throughout, falling behind to Alejandro Garnacho after a terrible defensive mix-up between Josko Gvardiol and Stefan Ortega.

Manchester United doubled that lead nine minutes later with a sensational team move, culminating in a stunning Bruno Fernandes pass for Kobbie Mainoo to finish.

Pep Guardiola’s champions struggled to muster a response, with a double substitution at half-time and Kevin de Bruyne’s removal after 56 minutes underlining how their tactical plan had backfired.

Jeremy Doku, one of the players introduced at the break, set up a grandstand finish with a fine goal from outside the area, but Manchester United held on across seven minutes of stoppage-time to secure the trophy – and Europa League football next season with it.

More to follow.