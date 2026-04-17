Gabriel Agbonlahor predicts who’ll win Man City vs Arsenal: ‘Do not be surprised’

Gabriel Agbonlahor has predicted the exact score of the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium and has backed Gunners manager Mikel Arteta to play a defensive game.

Man City and Arsenal will lock horns with each other in a potential title-decider on Sunday.

Arsenal are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 70 points from 32 matches.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City are second with 64 points, but they have a game in hand.

A win for the Cityzens at the Etihad Stadium would see them close the gap on league leaders Arsenal to three points and pile the pressure on the north London club.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Man City are favourites, but the talkSPORT pundit believes that the match will end in a 1-1 draw because of the defensive football that Arsenal will play.

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Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT (10:35am, April 17, 2026): “Definitely, Manchester City are the favourites, playing at home as well, the form they are in, the form Arsenal are in.

“But I really think Arsenal are going to play real defensive game, I do.

“I can see Mosquera at right-back, Hincapie left-back, Gabriel, Saliba.

“Midfield’s obviously Zubimendi and Rice, Martinelli against Lisbon, he was working his socks off, he gives that to the side.

“I think this could be one of those games where we are so excited for, but it doesn’t live up to expectations.”

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When asked why there is more pressure on Arsenal than Man City to win the game, Agbonlahor noted: “Because Arsenal didn’t turn up against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, they stalled.

“Then against Southampton, yes, a good Southampton side, but a Championship side. They didn’t turn up.

“Then they played against Bournemouth, where you are thinking, go on, you have the chance to go 12 points clear, they don’t turn up again.

“Yes, they did a job against Sporting Lisbon, but they weren’t very good going forward.

“So, you look at their form, and you have got to think Manchester City are favourites at the Etihad.”

Agbonlahor gave his score prediction at 11:44am: “I think a frustrating Super Sunday, and not as exciting as we all are predicting.

“I am going to go with a 1-1 draw.

“Do not be surprised if Arsenal score off a corner.”

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