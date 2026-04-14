Pep Guardiola ‘certain’ about Man City v Arsenal outcome at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ‘certain’ that his side will beat Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the Premier League this coming weekend, according to a report.

Arsenal find themselves at the top of the Premier League table after 32 rounds of matches with 70 points.

The Gunners are six points ahead of Manchester City, who are currently second and have a game in hand.

Man City and Arsenal will face each other in a potential title-decider at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side will head into the game against the Gunners as the in-form side.

Man City beat Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League at the weekend, which followed a 4-0 victory over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

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The Cityzens also beat Arsenal in the final of the Carabao Cup last month.

In contrast, Arsenal are in poor form, and doubts have emerged on whether Arteta’s side have the mettle to win the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League at the weekend.

Earlier this month, the Gunners went down 2-1 to Southampton away from home in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

According to The Touchline, Man City manager Guardiola and his players are confident of a win against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium this coming Sunday.

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The account, which has 1.5million followers on X, wrote at 11:20am on April 14: ‘The word inside Manchester City’s dressing room is that Pep Guardiola is certain they will beat Arsenal this upcoming Sunday.

‘The players and himself feel that extra motivation to secure the Premier League title after their fallout from the UCL.

‘Players also have peak confidence and are certain they will win their matchup against Arsenal.’

While Man City have a full week to prepare for the Premier League clash against Arsenal, the Gunners are in action on Wednesday.

Arsenal will take on Sporting CP at the Emirates Stadium in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

The Premier League leaders won the first leg of the tie 1-0 in Portugal last week and will head into the second leg in North London with confidence.

Ahead of the game against Sporting CP on Wednesday, Arteta reflected on the defeat to Bournemouth and remained optimistic about a successful season.

Arteta said in a press conference on Tuesday: “Obviously, it was a big disappointment and a hard one to take, especially losing at home when we had the opportunity to make that gap bigger and bring more certainty and get into this week in the best possible manner.

“What we are trying to achieve is difficult, is challenging, is bumpy at times and it’s supposed to be like this.

“So you have to confront it and what I basically said, we are trying to do something in this competition that hasn’t been done in the history of the club in 140 years.

“So that tells you the difficulty of that and what you guys are doing.

“It’s the second time that we are three years in a row in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“The second time in our history. For other clubs, that’s the daily meal. For us, no.

“So we value a lot where we are. We have the opportunity tomorrow to go to the semi-finals.

“We are competing to win the Premier League and we are in a really strong position after 22 years without doing it.

“So we know the difficulty of that, but the beauty of it is that it’s difficult, that it’s challenging and that’s why we are so willing to do it.”

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