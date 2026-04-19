Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo have been hugely influential during Manchester City’s resurgence as they continue to make ground on league leaders Arsenal. These signings are the latest in a well-established trend of buying proven homegrown Premier League players under Pep Guardiola. However, in an ever-evolving transfer market, the skill behind that strategy is becoming a necessity.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United demonstrated the benefits of simultaneously strengthening his side while weakening the competition. From record-breaking fees for Rio Ferdinand and Gary Pallister to prolific strikers such as Andy Cole and Teddy Sheringham, those transfers became the foundation of United’s dominance.

It comes as no surprise that Guardiola, second only to Ferguson for Premier League titles, has adopted a similar strategy.

In the midst of consecutive title runs, there is little time for players to develop. Foreign acquisitions often require an adaptation period to adjust to the tempo of English football. Even Cristiano Ronaldo needed time to adapt in his early years under Ferguson before establishing himself.

As Arsenal built an early lead in this season’s title race, City needed immediate impact. Guehi and Semenyo were enjoying impressive individual seasons and have carried that form with them since joining.

However, these types of signings are now harder than ever to pull off. As the league’s revenue grows, clubs are demanding higher fees, while homegrown quotas have boosted their bargaining power. It has always been expensive to pry away players from within the league, but the figures involved have become increasingly difficult to justify. Jack Grealish’s £100million move to City in 2021 epitomised the premium placed on proven Premier League profiles.

Selectivity is now paramount. Even players who enjoyed legendary careers such as Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne were not signed by Ferguson for financial reasons. Refusing extortionate demands allowed for flexible squad building, and the current market requires even greater restraint.

City once paid a British-record fee for Grealish. In contrast, they benefited from Semenyo’s release clause and Guehi’s expiring contract to pay sums more reflective of their value.

City appear to be carrying that over into this summer’s transfer window. Having been linked to Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson for a fee as high as £120million, reports suggest a deal could now materialise closer to £65 million. That move would not only secure an established homegrown player, but it would also allow City to pursue additional targets.

Guardiola’s side have dominated English football for a decade despite a somewhat inconsistent transfer record. While proven Premier League signings such as Kyle Walker and John Stones justified their price tags, Grealish and Kalvin Phillips’ moves undoubtedly carry a sense of regret.

The club’s spending power is well-known, but their advantage now lies in how selectively they use it. If Guardiola has learnt from those indiscretions, City’s period of dominance will likely extend for as long as he stays in Manchester.

Calvin Burton – follow him on X