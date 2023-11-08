Ferdinand reveals the two teams who can stop Man City winning the Champions League

Rio Ferdinand is backing Manchester City to win the Champions League again.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reckons only Real Madrid or Bayern Munich can stop Manchester City retaining the Champions League this season.

The Citizens beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the 2023 Champions League final to win the European Cup for the first time in the club’s history and complete a historic Treble.

And, despite back-to-back defeats to Wolves and Arsenal around a month ago, Man City are now leading the Premier League title race by one point to nearest rivals Tottenham.

Their form in the Champions League has been perfect with Pep Guardiola’s men winning all four of their group stage matches against RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and twice against Young Boys.

In their latest match against Young Boys on Tuesday night Man City swept past the Swiss side thanks to an Erling Haaland brace either side of a Phil Foden strike.

And former Man Utd defender Ferdinand can only see Real Madrid or Bayern Munich troubling Man City as they attempt to retain their crown.

READ MORE: Premier League stats: Pinnock smashes defensive metrics, Palhinha most tackles, Dunk most touches

“Real Madrid have obviously got that relationship with this tournament and they’ve got some fantastic players, Jude Bellingham in fine form,” Ferdinand said on TNT Sports.

“They’d be one you’d mention.

“I think the forward line, the front line especially at Bayern Munich could cause any team in this competitions problems, especially with Harry Kane scoring at the rate that he is.”

Ferdinand added: “I don’t see anybody who is the full package, you can pick holes in all those teams.

“This is the only team you look at and think they’re a complete team. That’s the problem with everyone else.”

Haaland, who is one of the most valuable footballers in world football, limped off in their 6-1 victory over Bournemouth over the weekend but Guardiola knew the Norway striker was ready to face Young Boys on Tuesday.

“I didn’t even speak with him,” Guardiola revealed. “Yesterday, I saw the training session, how he moved and happy he was, and he felt good, so I said okay.

“For us, Erling is so important with his threat. He felt good so okay he’s going to play. After the job was almost done (against Young Boys), take a rest for Sunday.”

Haaland’s first was from the penalty spot before he rifled in a second from outside the box but Guardiola also praised the players around the Norwegian.

Guardiola added: “Yeah normally he scores from the six yard box and the penalty spot. He has this talent and it’s not the first time he’s done it.

“The action for Rico was amazing. Phil and Rico attack and I love when we attack in the final third making diagonal passes and break the movement of the opponents.

“Erling has the ball here and the goal is there and in that position, when he doesn’t think much and shoots, he is clinical.

“It was a fantastic goal and the second one from Phil was amazing, too. His control and finally, he didn’t shoot strong, he put the ball in the net softly.

“Always in the early ages when you are 6, 7, 8 years-old, he always had this type of finish and today it was back. You don’t need to shoot strong there, just put the ball close to the post where the goalkeeper can’t get it.

“He made an incredible action, the pass from Jack was perfect, the control from Phil was amazing. Two beautiful goals.”