Arsenal legend Ian Wright has been left stunned by former Manchester United star Gary Neville’s claim that Manchester City could be cleared of all the Financial Fair Play (FFP) charges.

Man City have 115 charges levelled against them for alleged Premier League financial rule breaches.

The Premier League club were initially charged in February 2023, but there has been no outcome yet.

Man City, who are second behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table at the moment, have strongly denied the charges.

A hearing took place in front of an independent commission between September and December 2024.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes that the north London club should be praised for the way they are going against Man City.

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When former Man Utd star Gary Neville said that there is a chance that Man City could be found innocent, Wright was shocked and compared (jokingly) the Sky Sports pundit to US President Donald Trump.

Gary Neville and Ian Wright discuss Man City FFP charges

Wright said on the latest episode of The Overlap: “You have got to remember as well, we are chasing down, we are chasing down, Liverpool have got to get credit as well, we are chasing down a City side that we are still talking about charges with them.

“We are still talking about things where you have got, how they have got to this, how they have done that, and still no outcome.

“This is a team we are asking (about the FFP charges), yeah, with everything, we still don’t know what’s going on and chasing down that team.

“That’s the team we are chasing down.

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“We can’t ask, we can’t talk about it. People probably saw it from mentioning that.”

Neville then asked Wright why the Arsenal legend mentioned the FFP charges against Man City.

Wright responded: “Because there’s bearing on the amount of money’s that, what they, the way they are able to get the players, the way they are able to buy these great players.

“Listen, we got, what’s it? Semenyo and Guehi came in the window.

“The thing is it’s still the way it’s been constructed, you know.

“Arsenal can’t construct a team like that City have constructed a team and pay what they have paid to get these players and be able to get those players, for whatever reason, whether it’s from the Etihad, we have got a company over there, we are sponsoring the team, all that sort of stuff, we are sponsoring the team for £50million.

“I don’t know how they get their money, but they are able to get these players, quality players.

“We can’t afford to do that.

“So, the point I am trying to make, I am making a long way, I am going around it a long way.

“What I am trying to say is you are chasing down a team that have got carte blanche to do what they are going, and there’s 115 charges.

“We can’t say anything about it, and it’s still not resolved.”

As the conversation carried on, with Man Utd legend Roy Keane also chipping in, Neville told Wright: “They could get off every single charge, they could.

“I know you have gone quiet there, but they could.”

Wright looked stunned and noted: “Really? They could get off? Really? So, if they get off of every single charge, we are going to go, ‘Oh, God, that was… Can’t believe that happened, but anyway, let’s get on with it.

“It’s not like five or six. It’s 115! I feel like everybody’s like Trump here. No one’s listening. I feel like you are Trump. You are saying stuff, and it’s foolish this.”

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