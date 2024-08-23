Ilkay Gundogan returns to Manchester City after one season at Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan could be on his way back to Man City this summer.

Manchester City have completed a deal to re-sign Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona with the Premier League club announcing a deal on Friday morning.

The German midfielder has signed an one-year contract to return to the club he left for the Catalan giants last summer.

The 33-year-old won 12 major trophies, including five Premier Leagues and the Champions League, in seven years during a hugely successful first spell at the Etihad Stadium.

“My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and off the pitch,” Gundogan said upon his return.

“I grew as a person and a player, developed a special relationship with the City fans and enjoyed amazing success. It was an exceptional period in my life.

“To have the opportunity to return here means so much. Everyone knows the respect I have for Pep – he is the best manager in the world and working with him every day makes you a better player. You feel constantly challenged, which for any professional is exactly what you want. I cannot wait to work with him again.”

Gundogan joined Barcelona on a free transfer in 2023 after captaining City to the treble in the final season of his first stint at the club.

He went on to become a mainstay of the Barca side but financial issues at the Nou Camp have reportedly hastened his exit after just one season.

It is thought Barca needed to release a high earner to allow them to register new signing Dani Olmo.

Gundogan, who first joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, is the champions’ second signing of the summer transfer window following the arrival of Brazilian winger Savinho.

He will give manager Pep Guardiola, who did not want Gundogan to leave in the first place, another option having lost forward Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid.