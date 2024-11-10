Injuries not all to blame for Manchester City’s unprecedented losing run as key issue found

Pep Guardiola had never lost four games in a row as a manager before

Pep Guardiola has now lost four in a row for the first time in his managerial career after Manchester City fell to a 2-1 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion – and former City defender Micah Richards believes they need to start playing as a team again if they are to get things back on track.

The reigning Premier League champions have now slipped five points behind Liverpool in the table after back-to-back defeats on the south coast including their loss to Bournemouth last week, as well as exiting the League Cup to Tottenham and getting trounced 4-1 but Sporting in the Champions League.

And discussing that latest defeat to the Seagulls, Richard told Match of the Day: “I think the most defining thing for me is they’re not pressing anymore. When they’re pressing, they’re going as individuals.

“When you lose the best midfielder in Europe (Rodri) you’re always going to have a strain on your team, but they’re just too easy to play through at this moment in time.

“I think young [Jahmal] Simpson-Pusey at the back did really well, especially against Sporting. He had a couple of moments that were difficult for him.

“But I just think they’re playing as a team of individuals at this moment in time.”

Guardiola has bemoaned his side’s immense injury list, and Richards thinks the international break could be just what Guardiola needs.

He said: “I think it’s come at the right time. He’s right to mention the injuries: they’ve got Grealish, Stones, Rodri, and Doku out. Bobb was injured at the start of the season as well.”

Fellow pundit Alan Shearer meanwhile credited half-time introduction Carlos Baleba for turning the game in Brighton’s favour with an incredible midfield display that helped turn a one-goal deficit into a 2-1 victory.

The Premier League all-time top scorer said: “Second half it all changed. This guy came on and this guy got amongst them. He showed energy, he showed aggression. I said in the first half [Brighton] didn’t get close to them: this guy did. He got into them and he rattled them.

“Brighton were a totally different team in the second half and it all started because of him. He played on the front foot, and all of a sudden…yes they got a couple of goals, but they should have scored four or five.

“So many times, he got that ball and [ran past opponents]. He was absolutely wonderful and he just changed the tempo of the game. He changed the performance for Brighton, not just on the front foot, but he did his bit defensively as well. He got wired in, which no-one really did in that first half.

“City sat back, they didn’t press, and all of a sudden Brighton could play and do their stuff. It was a great second half performance and Brighton deserved to win.”

