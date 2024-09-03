Manchester City and Premier League legend Yaya Toure compares himself to Declan Rice after the midfielder’s impressive displays for Arsenal.

Toure believes Rice is a similar player to him due to his physicality and commitment to play in a busy schedule. Toure made 316 appearances in all competitions for the blue side of Manchester bagging 80 goals and 47 assists in an impressive career.

The former Man City star said: “Declan Rice reminds me of myself because I think he has the capacity, the ability, the physical ability as well. To do it week in week out is difficult and very demanding but he can do it.

“Today’s game is very demanding. When you see the schedule of the players from international to the leagues, it’s too many games but I think he can do it.

“I love when players want to develop and Declan has the mentality to do it.”

Toure and the majority of Premier League fans agree that Rice and Rodri are the two best defensive-minded midfielders in the league but the Ivorian believes for Rice to be on Rodri’s level he needs to win the big trophies and continue competing for Champions Leagues.

Toure added: “He needs to be in a winning team because the team that wins the league has the best players.

“He’s competing with Rodri. You can’t underestimate Rodri for what he’s done and what he’s achieved with Man City and now with Spain. He’s a good player. He’s a competitor.

“Those two are there but Rodri has been winning more trophies than Declan. This year Declan has to change that. Winning trophies makes the difference.

“When you look at the details of Declan’s game in terms of winning the ball, running with the ball, going forward and dribbling, even assists. Declan is looking like what I was doing before. Trying to assist and dribble. Rodri is more build-up, reading the game very well, stopping counter attacks, passing. That’s the difference between them.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Abysmal Casemiro one of six Man Utd flops in Premier League worst XI featuring Declan Rice

👉 Man Utd legend Ferdinand shocked by ‘ridiculous’ Arsenal transfer: ‘It’s crazy’

👉 Arsenal: Micah Richards slams ‘worst decision’ as he refutes ‘nonsense’ Declan Rice red card claim

Rodri is a serial winner under Pep Guardiola and came out on top against Rice and England in the European Championship final earlier in the summer with the Spain international bossing the midfield.

Despite being a very talented player, Rice doesn’t have the trophy cabinet like the Spaniard as he has only won the Europa Conference League with West Ham in the 22/23 season.

The Englishman will be looking to change that with Arsenal as they are pushing Manchester City for the Premier League title and competing against the top level clubs in the Champions League.