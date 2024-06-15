Manchester City could look to cash in on struggling star after poor season

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish may look to leave the club in the summer transfer window in search of more regular first-team football.

It was a disappointing season for Grealish on a personal level, and it was compounded when the 28-year-old was left out of Gareth Southgate’s final England squad for Euro 2024.

Grealish to leave Man City?

Pep Guardiola may have lost faith in the man he spent £100m on in 2021, and that was reflected in his stats from last season. Although City were able to retain their Premier League title for a historic fourth successive year, they missed out on defending their Champions League and FA Cup crowns. Grealish played just 20 league games, 10 of which were starts, scoring three goals with one assist.

England and City teammate Kyle Walker has been quite honest about Grealiah’s omission from the squad out in Germany that is currently gearing up to face Serbia in their tournament opener on Sunday.

“Was I shocked because of the players he’s (Southgate) brought in? No, because I think they’re all at a great quality and they’ve all had fantastic seasons,” Walker said.

“I think Jack would be the first one to say he could have had a better season. I think he’s come out publicly and said he could’ve had a better season.”

While there is no evidence City are actively looking to cash in on Grealish, his sale may help Guardiola reshape the squad in what may well be his final season at the Etihad Stadium. His contract expires in 2025, and the Mail has reported that he is set to depart the club once that point is reached.

He previously admitted he is ‘closer to leaving than staying’ and that he’d considered stepping down after winning the Champions League, when asked about his future.

“After Istanbul I said: ‘It’s over, there’s nothing left.’ But I have a contract, I’m still here,” he said. “Some moments I’m a bit tired but some of the moments I love and we are here winning games, looking good with new players. I start to think that no one has done four in a row, why don’t we try? And now I feel it’s done, so what next?”

Any deal done for the former Aston Villa man will cost a hefty fee and wage package.

Football Insider say: ‘Jack Grealish could look to leave Manchester City this summer in pursuit of more regular first-team football, sources have told Football Insider.

‘Grealish could review his situation after seeing his opportunities reduced at Man City last season.

‘It is believed Pep Guardiola is not completely convinced by the winger and he is considered dispensable as the club look to bring in some extra funds to continue improving their squad.

‘But a deal is thought to be difficult for any interested parties to pull off due to Grealish’s high wages and Man City looking to receive a big fee to offload him.’

READ NEXT: Man City FFP: Citizens tipped to ‘destroy’ PL with ‘two changes’ to spark ‘serial disquiet’

