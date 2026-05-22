Journalist speculates Pep Guardiola’s ‘message’ to Enzo Maresca after Man City exit

Guillem Balague has revealed the details about Pep Guardiola’s impending exit from Manchester City, with the Spanish journalist also speculating what the Spaniard would have told Enzo Maresca about replacing him at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City have announced that Guardiola will leave as the manager after their final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Guardiola will leave Man City as the club’s most successful manager, winning as many as 20 major trophies.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager will take up the role of a Global Ambassador at the City Football Group.

While the Cityzens have not announced the name of Guardiola’s successor at the Etihad Stadium, reliable reports state that Enzo Maresca will become the new manager of Man City.

Maresca parted ways with Chelsea in January 2026 and has worked with Guardiola at Man City.

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Respected Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has given his take on Guardiola’s impending departure from Man City and has also speculated what he would have told his successor.

What Pep Guardiola would have told Enzo Maresca about Man City

Balague wrote on X at 12:37pm on May 22: “The decision and timing of Pep Guardiola’s announcement is TOTALLY his!!

“There is not a single person at the club who is happy about him going and, if Khaldoon had found a way to convince him to stay, he would have tried it.

“Pep has given everything. In year five, in year seven, he wanted to leave but was convinced to stay.

“Year 10 feels like a rounded ending, leaving behind a new young squad ready to compete.

“Once he decided to leave — and this is important, because that decision was only taken seven or eight weeks ago — he wanted to keep control of the situation so it would not influence matters on the pitch.

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“He remembers Klopp’s experience and what happened after he announced his departure in January: after the initial positive reaction, Liverpool’s form tailed off badly during the run-in.

“Pep is an obsessive genius who has sacrificed his life to football.

“And he has not even truly enjoyed his multiple successes because, after each one, his instinct was always to think again, invent again, go again.

“Now it is time to rest.”

Balague added: “I am sure Pep has been part of the succession process.

“In fact, City would not approve a manager he had not suggested.

“Pep has often said he simply continued Cruyff’s legacy at Barcelona.

“I have the impression the next City manager will receive a similar message from him: follow my legacy.”

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