Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a blow in their quest to bring Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a report claiming that Manchester City are now planning to make a huge bid for the Newcastle United star.

Man City and Tottenham have been strongly linked with Tonali, whose days at Newcastle are numbered.

Reliable transfer news outlet TEAMtalk has reported that Tottenham are willing to meet Newcastle’s demands for Tonali.

Newcastle have long demanded £100million for the Italy international and are now asking for £116m.

That is the fee that Manchester City are paying Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson.

TEAMtalk has reported that Tottenham are even willing to match that figure for Tonali, who is keen on a move to the north London club.

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Tonali wants to work under fellow Italian Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham and has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League club.

Man City prepare bid for Sandro Tonali

However, Marca has reported that Man City are planning to make a bid of their own for Tonali

The Spanish publication has stated in its headline: ‘City are preparing another bombshell signing worth over 100 million euros’.

The report itself has stated that Man City are ‘prepared to push for over €110 million, which would be another blockbuster transfer in the Premier League this season’.

A potential bid of €110m (£95m) for Tonali would be a record for an Italian player.

READ MORE: The top 20 biggest transfers of the summer 2026 window…

Mateo Retegui is the current most expensive Italian player in history.

Al Qadsiah paid Atalanta €68m (£59m) in the summer of 2025 to sign the 27-year-old Italy international striker.

No other media outlet is reporting that Man City are ready to bid for Tonali, so, for now, one needs to be cautious.

However, given that Man City are entering a new era under manager Enzo Maresca and are looking for midfield players, one should not be surprised if the Cityzens do splash the cash for Tonali.

Tonali is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and is also an Italy international.

Paul Scholes wants Man Utd to sign Sandro Tonali

Man City would be a better team with Tonali in it, and so would Manchester United, according to Red Devils legend Paul Scholes.

Metro quotes Scholes as saying about Man Utd and Tonali: “The centre of the pitch is a big problem for me.

“You don’t feel like something is happening either, there’s nothing, there are no rumours,.

“I’ve said it, I said it on the podcast [The Good, The Bad & The Football] six months ago, I love Tonali from Newcastle.

“It looks like a few clubs are in for him including Tottenham.

‘It doesn’t sound like we are in for him but I think that would be… he knows the Premier League, he’s been with Newcastle for two or three years, obviously he had a year where he couldn’t play, but I think he’s a top-class midfield player.

“Whether Manchester United want to do that [Tonali] deal for £90-100m, whatever it is, I don’t know.

“But I think they’re going to have to do some business if they want to be successful next year.”

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