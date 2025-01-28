Manchester City have already begun to revamp their squad in the current January market but the summer transfer window could be a chance for a squad reset.

Having allowed Kyle Walker to depart to AC Milan, the trio of Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis have all arrived as Pep Guardiola looks to add a new feel to an ageing squad.

His current set of players have been successful since 2018, winning six league titles in seven years but they have struggled this season losing six times in the league and three times in Europe.

Most people would say their problems began once Ballon d’Or winner Rodri was ruled out for the season, leaving them without arguably their most influential player in midfield who they couldn’t replace.

While he will return for next season, there is an onus to re-energise their engine room with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva now past their best.

There are plenty of options on the transfer market and Guardiola typically gets whoever he wants but one player from the Premier League could emerge as a potential option, says Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Italian journalist tips major signing

Di Marzio has revealed his belief to Sky Italia that midfielder Sandro Tonali will leave Newcastle this summer, as relayed by SpazioMilan.

Real Madrid, Man City and even a potential return to Serie A could all be on the cards this summer however, reports from TEAMTalk have claimed that Tonali is currently content at St. James Park.

The Italian was banned for 10 months for breaching gambling rules and has only returned to consistent action this season. However, he has looked incredibly sharp and has been key to Newcastle United’s revival this season, alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton – even being described as ‘class‘ on his return to action against Nottingham Forest earlier this season.

Tonali, 24, is a former league champion in Italy and is a starting figure for Italy who is capable of playing in a deeper-lying midfield role as well as getting forward and joining attacks.

Whether or not Newcastle can attain European football may factor into the decision, as they find themselves in a top-eight battle with Chelsea, Bournemouth and Aston Villa all chasing Eddie Howe’s side.

Potential PSR pitfalls could see Newcastle forced to part with one of their key stars, be it Tonali, Guimaraes or even Alexander Isak who has drawn considerable attention.

Recent weeks have seen City linked with a potential move for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, who could play in the deeper midfield role.

He played under Guardiola at Bayern and with his deal expiring this summer, he could well be a lower-cost option.