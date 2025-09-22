Erling Haaland is rapidly closing in on Kevin de Bruyne for Manchester City Premier League goals against the Big Six, with an obvious leader in front.

The podium positions are pretty obvious but there is room for legends such as Jesus Navas and Martin Demichelis, as well as the rogue inclusion of some fella called Frank Lampard. They are among this list of every player to have scored for Manchester City in Premier League matches against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham since the start of the 2010/11 season – the first in which they comprised the top six.

We have even broken it down into goals against each opponent before confirming the overall totals. These numbers are accurate as of the last Manchester City game versus a Big Six side (1-1 v Arsenal on September 21, 2025).

v Arsenal

Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne (8)

Raheem Sterling (6)

Erling Haaland (5)

David Silva (4)

Leroy Sane (3)

Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Ferran Torres, Yaya Toure (2)

Martin Demichelis, Edin Dzeko, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Joleon Lescott, Riyad Mahrez, James Milner, Alvaro Negredo (1)

v Chelsea

Sergio Aguero (10)

Kevin De Bruyne (5)

Erling Haaland (4)

Raheem Sterling (3)

Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Carlos Tevez (2)

Manuel Akanji, Mario Balotelli, Fernandinho, Josko Gvardiol, Gabriel Jesus, Vincent Kompany, Frank Lampard, Riyad Mahrez, Samir Nasri, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Yaya Toure (1)

v Liverpool

Sergio Aguero (6)

Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane (4)

Phil Foden, Carlos Tevez (3)

Edin Dzeko, Stevan Jovetic, Vincent Kompany, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Yaya Toure (2)

Julian Alvarez, Gareth Barry, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland, James Milner, Alvaro Negredo, David Silva, John Stones (1)

v Manchester United

Sergio Aguero, Erling Haaland (8)

Phil Foden (7)

Kevin De Bruyne, Edin Dzeko, David Silva (4)

Ilkay Gundogan, Yaya Toure (3)

Mario Balotelli, Vincent Kompany, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling (2)

Jack Grealish, Josko Gvardiol, Kelechi Iheanacho, James Milner, Sami Nasri, Leroy Sane, Pablo Zabaleta (1)

v Tottenham

Sergio Aguero (11)

Edin Dzeko (6)

Ilkay Gundogan (4)

Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez (3)

Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jesus Navas, Raheem Sterling (2)

Julian Alvarez, Mario Balotelli, Jack Grealish, Kelechi Iheanacho, Gabriel Jesus, Stevan Jovetic, Vincent Kompany, Joleon Lescott, Alvaro Negredo, Rodri, Leroy Sane, Yaya Toure (1)

Total (current players in italics)

Sergio Aguero (43)

Kevin De Bruyne (23)

Erling Haaland (21)

Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling (15)

Ilkay Gundogan (14)

Edin Dzeko (13)

David Silva (10)

Leroy Sane, Yaya Toure (9)

Gabriel Jesus (8)

Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva (7)

Vincent Kompany (6)

Rodri, Carlos Tevez (5)

Mario Balotelli, Jack Grealish, Samir Nasri (4)

Fernandinho, Stevan Jovetic, James Milner, Alvaro Negredo, John Stones (3)

Julian Alvarez, Josko Gvardiol, Kelechi Iheanacho, Joleon Lescott, Jesus Navas, Nicolas Otamendi, Ferran Torres (2)

Manuel Akanji, Gareth Barry, Martin Demichelis, Mateo Kovacic, Frank Lampard, Pablo Zabaleta (1)