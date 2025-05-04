Manchester City transfer stance on Morgan Gibbs-White as midfield refresh planned

Manchester City remain keen on a transfer move for Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The England midfielder has been in eye-catching form for surprise packages Forest this season, contributing five goals and seven assists even in a side that has primarily built its success on defensive solidity over attacking prowess.

A versatile player capable of playing in a number of roles, Gibbs-White’s stats rates highly among attacking midfielders for his defensive work, but he marries that with a considerable attacking contribution when compared to out-and-out number 8s.

It seems only natural that skillset would be desirable to a Pep Guardiola side that expects players to be able to do a bit of everything – especially as the club look to refresh an ageing midfield this summer.

Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne have all racked up over 1,5000 Premier League minutes each, primarily in midfield roles.

All of them are in their 30s and Kevin De Bruyne’s impending departure has already been announced…despite the Belgian feeling he still has more to offer after scoring the winner against Wolves on Friday night.

City will be keen to avoid a repeat of the issues that crept up on them this season as several of their more long-serving players ran into a loss of form, prompting them to invest heavily in the January transfer market, promote from their youth ranks, and ship Kyle Walker out on loan to AC Milan.

Romano tweeted: “Manchester City plan to advance on Morgan Gibbs-White deal in the next weeks as he remains one of the priority targets.

“No issues are expected on personal terms but [there is] work to do with Nottingham Forest as they still hope to keep MGW.”

talkSPORT reported last month that Forest had slapped a £100m price sticker on the 25 year old, which would be a huge outlay even for a club of City’s means.