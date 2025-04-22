Manchester City vs Aston Villa: How to watch, TV channel and live stream

Manchester City welcome Aston Villa in the Premier League with a Champions League place up for grabs.

The Champions League race is probably the most interesting part of the Premier League this season. With Liverpool set to be crowned champions and the three relegation places all but mathematically confirmed the teams hoping for a top five finish and entry into Europe’s premium competition have a handful of games to secure their spot.

Manchester City’s win over Everton at the weekend has moved them into the fifth and final spot but they sit just two points ahead of Aston Villa in seventh.

Villa themselves have plenty to play for this season. A 4-1 thrashing of third place Newcastle has kept them in the hunt despite losing to PSG in this year’s Champions League quarter finals.

Emery has built a team capable of competing with the best and it means tonight’s tie at the Etihad will be a huge one in the search for qualification.

How to watch Manchester City versus Aston Villa…

There is only one way to watch the game in the UK. Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast the game and will show it on its Premier League and Main Event channels.

Fans can watch it through a Sky Sports subscription and you can get one here. Alternatively you can buy a NowTV pass to watch Sky Sports for a one-day or one-month period for a one-off payment.

The cheapest way to do that is via discounted games and streaming site CDKeys, which is selling Sky Sports mobile passes for just £5. You can get a weekly pass for £9.99 on the site, which will allow you to watch the Arsenal versus Crystal Palace game tomorrow and all of the weekend’s action.

The match will kick off at 8pm with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Those in the US can watch the game on USA Network, which is available on services such as Hulu.