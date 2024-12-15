Manchester City’s woeful form means no result will surprise us when Manchester United come to the Etihad. It’s something of a free hit for new Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim, while the Premier League champions desperately need a win to get out of their rut.

The Manchester derby is the biggest Premier League fixture of the weekend, so here is a combined XI of the two sides. Enjoy and don’t get those knickers of yours in a twist.

GK: Ederson (Manchester City)

Ironically, Ederson is not guaranteed to start for City this weekend, while Andre Onana would need to lose a limb to be replaced in the Manchester United goal. Based on this logic alone, it should be the three-time Premier League Save of the Month winner in between the sticks here, but it is not, simply because he is not as good as the guy we have picked.

RB: Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United)

Wow, Man United have finally nailed a transfer. Any excuse to plug my ranking of every signing they have made since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013; it is hilariously s**te.

Mazraoui was signed for less than £20million and has quickly adapted to Premier League football, shutting down several right-wingers and proving to be a solid full and wing-back.

CB: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

The only time Dias does not get in a Man City combined XI is when he is injured or suspended. He oozes class at the back and is head and shoulders above every Man United central defender.

CB: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

A slight shake up in defence, this, with Gvardiol predominantly playing as a left-back since joining Man City from RB Leipzig in the 2023 summer transfer window. The Croatian youngster is naturally a centre-back and when Pep Guardiola plays a three-at-the-back, he plays as the left-sided centre-back.

Gvardiol partners Dias in our combined XI with Nathan Ake and John Stones injured, only just pipping Manuel Akanji – who is a minor doubt for Sunday’s derby.

LB: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)

Gvardiol’s move into the heart of the defence means there is a place for Dalot, who has been Man United’s most consistent player this year.

Dalot’s versatility makes him a priceless player for Ruben Amorim, who is trying to get a tune out of his team in his trusted 3-4-2-1 system and is blessed to have someone who can play as one of the centre-backs and in either wing-back position. Not only is this the case with Dalot, but Mazraoui as well.

We really like both players and know they will be relied on by Amorim in his early days at Old Trafford.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

No explanation needed. He just needs to stay fit.

CM: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Silva has been far from his brilliant self this season but the same can be said about every City player. He remains a player we adore and someone who would stroll right into Amorim’s best XI – and would do a job wherever he is asked to play. Wing-back? Attacking midfield? Centre midfield? You name it.

Silva scored the equalising goal for City in the Community Shield, so United players will be looking for revenge.

AM: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Fernandes is one of many United players still finding themselves under Amorim. His best position is in the hole, linking the attack to the midfield and chipping in with goals and assists aplenty, but the new head coach’s 3-4-2-1 philosophy does not require a player like that. Playing in the two behind Rasmus Hojlund (it has to be Hojlund) is surely the best fit, though he could play deeper, even if that is a bit of a waste.

Playing in that role behind the striker allows Fernandes to operate like a 10 but there are lots of duties your usual 10 is has no interest in. The Portuguese is the type of player who thrives off freedom, which is why he was so effective under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Amorim has a lot of rubbish to tidy up but getting Fernandes thriving is one of his most important tasks. If he manages that, he’s got a chance.

In case you are wondering, we are not included Rodri because he has a torn ACL.

RW: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

The 2023/24 Premier League Player of the Season has not hit the ground running this season; unfortunately for him and City, he has been really poor. One goal involvement in 12 domestic matches this term is a far cry from the devastating form we witnessed last season.

While City’s overall struggles are not helping, Foden is not helping himself and has the ability to single-handedly turn his side’s form around, which he is showing zero signs of doing. If he is better than Bukayo Saka, he should be able to carry a team during their worst moment, something his England teammate has done for Arsenal countless times.

Criticism aside, class is permanent and all that. Amad Diallo has been Man United’s best attacking player this season and is unlucky to miss out on this combined XI given his recent performances but we refuse to jerk our knee.

LW: Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

The left-wing spot was up for grabs. It could have been Foden’s with Amad or Savinho on the right, while Jack Grealish was in with a shout. We have gone with Doku, simply because we think he has been better than the omitted lot since joining the Citizens from Rennes last August.

Sure, Doku could score and assist more and really ought to considering he cost £55million, but he is a constant danger and a player who brings City up the pitch with his ball carrying.

Savinho is worthy of an honourable mention. He has been pretty decent but we are surprised to see he has zero goals in 20 matches since signing from Girona.

ST: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Haaland has an impressive 13 goals in 15 Premier League games but he did have 10 from his first five, meaning he is on a current run of three from 10, which is a shocking return for him. We wouldn’t bat an eyelid if it was Joshua Zirkzee, Jean-Philippe Mateta or even Darwin Nunez, but this is Erling Haaland, lads.

Oh well. It really doesn’t matter. He is obviously much better than Hojlund, Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford.

