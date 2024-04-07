Liverpool only had themselves to blame after Manchester United came from behind with two ludicrous goals to draw at Old Trafford and open up the title race.

The Reds had started the weekend top of the Premier League and knew only a victory against their bitter rivals would help them reprise that position after Arsenal and Manchester City won their games.

All was going to plan when Luis Diaz opened the scoring in a first half Liverpool completely dominated, with Manchester United not mustering a single shot.

Their first effort came when Bruno Fernandes pounded on an errant Jarell Quansah pass to lob Caiomhin Kelleher from near the halfway line in the 50th minute.

Liverpool lost their nerve thereafter and Kobbie Mainoo fully punished that headloss with a sublime curling strike 17 minutes later.

Mo Salah restored parity with a penalty after Aaron Wan-Bissaka clumsily fouled Harvey Elliott, but it undoubtedly represented dropped points for Liverpool as they failed to find a winner.

