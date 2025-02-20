Manchester United are reportedly looking to trigger the release clause for one of their main attacking targets this summer who has shone in the Premier League this season.

Ruben Amorim is in the midst of a horrific run of form and is struggling to keep United moving forward positively after three defeats in four league games.

At the top end of the pitch, both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have toiled and only have netted five league goals between them this season.

Rumours in January flooded the internet about their pursuit of half a dozen forwards across Europe, but the latest news suggests they may well be looking a lot closer to home.

According to a report by GiveMeSport, they are targeting the 25-year-old Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha who is enjoying a brilliant season.

The report states Cunha will be an option if Chelsea-linked winger Alejandro Garnacho leaves:

Manchester United will be ready to trigger Cunha’s release clause if Garnacho heads through the exit door during the summer transfer window as the Wolves talisman has been identified as a potential replacement, according to GMS sources, and there is confidence that he would be interested in sealing a switch to a big-hitting Premier League side in the coming months. Although the Brazil international penned a new long-term contract in his current surroundings a matter of weeks ago, the Red Devils are aware that they can leave their domestic counterparts helpless if they put £62million on the table after that was the buyout figure inserted into his fresh terms. Influential figures at Manchester United are optimistic that Cunha will be open to heading to Old Trafford after he previously showed an interest in joining fellow top flight giants Arsenal, GMS sources have learned, while he insisted on including a release clause in his improved contract due to not wanting to see a big opportunity pass him by.

Cunha netted an excellent goal from distance at Anfield against Liverpool last weekend and proved once again he can create something from nothing and against the very best.

That goal made it 13 goals and four assists for the season and it certainly impressed Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who claimed he was good enough to play for a top-five side before their clash last weekend.

“He’s a type of player that I’m referring to when I always say, if I compare the leagues, or a league where I’ve worked in and this league,” he said.

“But Matheus Cunha is a quality player and he has the quality to play for one of the top five teams in England.”

United’s striker options

With two misfiring forwards and a team record of missing 43 of their 49 big chances this season, it is clear something has to give at the top end of the pitch.

This summer could be building up to a striker free-for-all as many names have been linked with a move away from their current clubs. There’s also someone like Lille forward Jonathan David who is out of contract and will have offers from several clubs.

Ipswich’s Liam Delap is heavily linked with an exit given that Kieran McKenna’s side could be relegated, with Chelsea seemingly one of the leading names. United could certainly acquire him given his likely return to the Championship.

Looking at the elite end of the list, there’s a hope that Amorim can reunite with former striker Victor Gyokeres who remains Europe’s leading goalscorer this season, but given he will likely have the choice of almost any club he desires, United are unlikely to be anywhere near the top of that list.