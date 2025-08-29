Manchester United ‘accept bid’ to finally sell Erik ten Hag’s biggest flop

According to reports, Manchester United have finally agreed a deal with Real Betis to sell Antony, who joined the Red Devils for around £80million in 2022.

The Brazilian followed Erik ten Hag from Ajax in the Dutch manager’s first summer at Old Trafford.

It was a perfect start for Antony, scoring on his debut in a 3-1 win over Arsenal, who went on to finish second in the Premier League that season.

Unfortunately for the player and club, it would only go downhill from there.

In total, Antony has registered 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances for the club, picking up 14 yellow cards in the process.

He will go down as one of the worst signings in the club’s history, and surely the worst made by Ten Hag.

In terms of United signings since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, we believe that Alexis Sanchez is the worst, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s buy Jadon Sancho just ahead of him.

And then you have Andy Kellett and Radamel Falcao before landing on Antony.

Perhaps the most damning thing about the Red Devils’ demise in recent years is how well players have done after leaving Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay, for instance, joined Napoli last summer and went on to win the Serie A title, while getting voted the league’s Most Valuable Player.

After failing to win over new head coach Ruben Amorim, Antony was loaned out to Real Betis in January.

He moved to Spain with his reputation and value in the ground, with United expected to get a maximum of £15m from his sale, if he was to leave permanently.

The loan spell ended up benefiting everyone involved. Antony was brilliant, helping Betis reach the final of the Europa Conference League, raising his transfer value and potentially resurrecting his United career.

However, when he returned to Manchester for pre-season, he was told he was not in Amorim’s plans for 2025/26.

Placed in the “bomb squad” with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Sancho, the Brazil winger hasn’t been involved in first-team training and did not feature in pre-season.

Betis have been trying all summer to agree a deal to bring Antony back to Andalusia, and they’ve finally reached a breakthrough.

According to Sky Sports, United have accepted a bid from the La Liga side, with everything down to Betis and Antony agreeing personal terms.

Transfer journalist Dharmesh Sheth said:

Manchester United have accepted a bid from Real Betis to sign Antony in a permanent deal. The winger has been given permission to travel to finalise the move. It is now up to Antony and Real Betis to agree personal terms.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has also reported the news. He added on X: “Manchester United and Real Betis are now in agreement on a permanent deal for #Antony as revealed via @skysports_sheth. He can travel for the medical, but an agreement between Antony and Betis is still pending.”

Interestingly, Fabrizio Romano says the two clubs are still embroiled in negotiations over Antony.

There’s no ‘green light’ from the Premier League club, who want a permanent move and 50 per cent sell-on clause.

Romano wrote on X: “No medical, no travel imminent for Antony at this stage as Real Betis and Manchester United are still negotiating. Details of permanent move, 50% sell-on clause, salary, exit conditions being discussed. Betis on it with their best efforts but still waiting for green light.”