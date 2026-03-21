Manchester United are planning to raid Tottenham Hotspur for Archie Gray should Igor Tudor’s side get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, according to a report.

Gray is one of the best young players in the Premier League and has been a shining light for Tottenham this season.

While Tottenham are in real danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, Gray has been a consistent figure in the team and has been impressive.

Gray is the only Tottenham player who has started every game for Tottenham under Tudor.

The former Leeds United star is a midfielder by trade, but he has also impressed at right-back and left-back.

The 20-year-old has made 16 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League and made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Tottenham so far this season.

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According to Sports Boom, Man Utd have taken a shine to Gray and plan to raid Tottenham should the north London club go down to the Championship at the end of the season.

Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are ‘hoping’ to bring the 20-year-old midfielder to Old Trafford ‘on the cheap’ if Tottenham go down to the Championship.

While Gray has told Spurs that he will not actively push for a move away from the north London club if they get relegated, Man Utd ‘will still test Spurs’ resolve over the promising prospect.’

Gray is not the only player that Tottenham could lose should they get relegated.

Established stars, such as Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, are unlikely to stick around if Tottenham feature in the Championship next season.

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Romero signed a new contract with Tottenham only last summer, but the Argentina international central defender has publicly said that he could leave.

The defender said this week: “The truth is that I’m focused on the situation we’re in.

“I have a lot of respect and affection for the club and I want to finish the season in the best way possible. We’ll see later, but the most important thing now is to recover energy to help Spurs.”

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all keen on a 2026 summer deal for Romero in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are interested in Van de Ven, with the Netherlands international centre-back the subject of interest from Madrid, too.

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