Mason Greenwood, who has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal have emerged as unlikely ‘suitors’ for Mason Greenwood, according to the French media, while Fabrizio Romano has dismissed suggestions that Tottenham Hotspur want to sign the former Manchester United forward.

Man Utd sold Greenwood to Marseille in the summer of 2024 after a loan spell at Getafe.

Greenwood left Man Utd under a cloud due to off-pitch issues, and it is almost impossible that the English forward will play for the Red Devils again.

Earlier this month, The Manchester Evening News reported that Man Utd have a 40% sell-on clause in Greenwood’s future.

Arsenal and Tottenham linked with Mason Greenwood

L’Equipe has now reported that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among Greenwood’s ‘suitors’.

The French publication has reported that AS Roma, too, are interested in the 24-year-old forward.

READ: Man Utd ‘first bid’ for Tottenham target revealed as midfielder tells agent who he ‘wants’ to join

There have also been suggestions in the Italian media that AS Roma and Greenwood have an ‘agreement in principle’ on a contract until 2031.

L’Equipe has reported: ‘Under contract until 2029, the English striker (1 cap) has already stated his desire to stay in Provence.

‘However, the Marseille club would find it difficult to refuse a substantial offer, ideally one exceeding market value, as Manchester United still owns 40% of the player’s rights.

‘Greenwood has no shortage of suitors (AS Roma, Arsenal, Tottenham).’

The French report has gone on to claim that ‘a return to the Premier League seems unlikely’ for Greenwood given his off-pitch issues during his time at Man Utd.

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Current Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi worked with Greenwood at Marseille.

Fabrizio Romano dismisses Mason Greenwood to Spurs rumour

However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are not planning to sign the former Man Utd forward in the summer transfer window.

Romano posted on X at 3:43pm on June 19: “Tottenham are not working on deal to sign Mason Greenwood despite reports.”

It is also hard to see a move to Arsenal happening either.

While Greenwood did well during his loan spell at Getafe and has done well for Marseille, the optics would be damaging for Arsenal if the Premier League champions were to sign the 24-year-old.

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