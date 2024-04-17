Ivan Toney could be set for an extended stay at Brentford despite ongoing speculation that his future may lay elsewhere.

The man who sounds like a grammatically-incapable theatre actor bragging about a recent award enjoyed an impressive rise to prominence from League One to England international.

Ivan Toney could wait to leave Brentford on a Bosman (Do people still say that?)

The striker bagged plenty of goals on every step on his journey from third-tier Peterborough to helping Brentford earn promotion to the Premier League and stay there for three seasons and counting.

Toney was banned for eight months for gambling infractions last May, having netted 20 goals in 33 top-flight games that season. He added another four goals in his first five games back after making his return in January, but has not scored again in eight appearances since then.

Despite that recent drop-off in form, reports linking Toney with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have not gone away – with some suggesting his ever-dwindling contract means he is now available for less than half the £100m that was being touted for his services last year.

In his latest Caught Offside column, journalist Ben Jacobs wrote: “There is no guarantee Ivan Toney leaves Brentford this summer. He could plausibly wait until 2025 and then be available as a free agent.

“The issue this summer for many suitors is the combination of fee and Toney’s expected wages, which are understood to be around £250k per week. This number is also why Brentford aren’t close to an extension.

“Toney is still keeping his options open. I don’t think he’ll join either Arsenal or Chelsea. Both have other options higher on their list of possibilities, at least for this summer. Manchester United could still be one to watch, especially if the asking price drops.”

Brentford stand by £100m valuation for Ivan Toney

Jacob adds that Brentford boss Thomas Frank has himself said he thinks a bid in that region would be ‘very cheap for a 20-goal goalscorer in the Premier League’, suggesting that he stands by the club’s £100m valuation for the centre-forward.

He concludes: “I am not aware of Brentford being willing to accept £30-40m despite some reports. I still expect the price to be much higher.”

“It will be very surprising if Toney is sold for a bargain fee, and if he’s picked for Euro 2024 then his summer value, and the number of suitors considering him, will only rise further.”

Wait, Gareth Southgate thinks he’s good (enough for a place on the bench)? Alright, fair enough, stick another £60m on our bid for a player with just one year left on his current deal, then.