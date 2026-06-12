Manchester United will beat Arsenal and Real Madrid to the signature of Mateus Fernandes, who will cost the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, £80million in transfer fees, according to a report.

After abandoning their pursuit of Elliot Anderson because of the £130million transfer fee that Nottingham Forest are demanding, Man Utd are now focusing on getting a deal done for Fernandes.

West Ham United will play in the Championship next season after getting relegated from the Premier League and are likely to have to sell their best players, including Fernandes.

The Chief Manchester United correspondent for The Manchester Evening News, Tyrone Marshall wrote on X at 7:59am on June 11: “Manchester United unwilling to pay £120million for Elliot Anderson and won’t be drawn into a bidding war.

“They want players who want to join them and, as it stands, they are focusing on other targets, with Mateus Fernandes at the top of the list #mufc”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United are in official contact with the agent of the player.

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“Manchester United already started the conversation with the agent to start preparing a bid to West Ham, so Man Utd are for sure in conversations with Mateus Fernandes.

“So, we have to take this into consideration and then see how other clubs will react because there are more clubs, not only Man Utd, not only Real Madrid, so it’s going to be an interesting race surely.”

Man Utd will win race for Mateus Fernandes signature

The Times are now reporting that Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick, will win the race for Fernandes.

The headline in the report has stated: ‘Manchester United set to beat Arsenal in race for Mateus Fernandes’.

The report has noted Arsenal, who won the Premier League title last season under manager Mikel Arteta. and Real Madrid’s interest in the Portugal international midfielder.

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TimesSport posted on X at 11:03am on June 12: “NEW: Manchester United set to beat Arsenal in race for £80m-rated Mateus Fernandes

“West Ham United midfielder, who is also wanted by the new Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, is increasingly likely to make the move to Old Trafford.”

Michael Owen wants Man Utd to sign Mateus Fernandes

This latest turn of events will appease Michael Owen, who wants his former club, Man Utd, to sign Fernandes in the summer transfer window.

Owen told Metro: “Casemiro’s shoes are big shoes to fill, aren’t they?

“And you know lots of people were writing them off but he had an incredible last two-thirds of the season and big shoes to fill.

‘Personally if I was Michael Carrick if I was Manchester United, I’d be getting Fernandes from West Ham. I think he’s very good. I think he’s exactly what they need.

‘I think they’re going to probably be gazumped with Elliot Anderson from Man City, but there’s obviously plenty of names.

“Baleba at Brighton, there’s Scott at Bournemouth and things but if it were me I would be getting Fernandes from West Ham.”

Owen added: “I thought he was brilliant last season.

“I watched him a lot I think he’s a very good pick. He’s reasonably young which is another massive tick.

“If you’re going to be spending 80 to 100 million then you don’t want to be buying someone that’s in their late 20s.

“I could see him and Kobbie Mainoo forming a great partnership in there, and the other thing is he should be gettable.

“West Ham have gone into the Championship and he’s not going to want to be playing in the Championship so I mean I would think that he’s very gettable and I think he’s very good.

“I personally would be making him my first choice.”

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