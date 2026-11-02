Roma star gives honest verdict on Man Utd under Carrick and makes Old Trafford claim

AS Roma defensive midfielder Bryan Cristante has shared his honest opinion on Manchester United under manager Michael Carrick this season.

Man Utd will take on Roma at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Carrick’s side have won one and lost two of their three Champions League games so far this season.

Man Utd have been dire in the Premier League and are 17th in the table, above the bottom three only on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Roma have been on fire this season under manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Roma are only four points behind leaders Lazio in third place in the Serie A table and have scored 28 goals in 10 league games so far this season.

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I Giallorossi have picked up four points from three Champions League games.

Roma warmed up for the game against Man Utd at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening with a 5-2 victory over Udinese away from home at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine in Serie A.

Bryan Cristante wary of Man Utd threat vs AS Roma

After the match, Roma and Italy international defensive midfielder Cristante looked ahead to the clash against Man Utd and praised the team.

Cristante also underlined the threat that he and his teammates will face at Old Trafford despite the Red Devils’ current situation.

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The midfielder told DAZN, as relayed by VoceGiallorossa: “Yes, but it’s still Manchester United. They’re a strong team with a lot of quality players.

“It will be very difficult to play at their home ground, because they’ll want to do well and certainly bounce back.

“But we’ll go there and try to bring it home, as we always do. We’re taking it game by game, and clearly getting a positive result would be crucial for our Champions League position.”

Gian Piero Gasperini praises AS Roma

After the win against Udinese, Roma manager Gasperini raved about his team.

Gasperini said: “Sometimes the numbers do tell you the story.

“Besides scoring lots of goals, we’re also scoring with many different players.

“That shows how much confidence there is in the team: lots of players believe they can make a decisive contribution, be it with an assist or a goal.

“We’re scoring more goals with more players and that’s a great sign.

“I’m lucky to have all my players – even the not-so-young ones – who really listen to me.

“Youngsters nearly always do that because they’re keen to establish themselves and improve.

“I’m lucky because we have a great mix of players. We may have other shortcomings but they all give me everything.”

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