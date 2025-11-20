We are pulling ourselves away from Jude Bellingham to look at an 11-man Manchester United ban and Liverpool transfer critics.

But first we start with some really massive news…

Jackson thrive

Mediawatch mostly just wants to watch Ian Wright calling out the racist media over their treatment of Jude Bellingham on repeat, but we accept that we must deal in trivialities.

So we start with The Sun‘s exclusive story which is apparently the biggest thing in football right now:

Nicolas Jackson determined to NOT return to Chelsea as he fights for permanent Bayern transfer amid shock friendship

So, a man who pushed through a loan move to one of the biggest clubs in the world is – and this is going to blow your mind – really quite keen on staying there.

SunSport has been told by a source close to the player that the striker is very happy in Munich.

That really is quite the scoop; we assumed he would be sodding miserable while competing for literally all of the trophies.

But what of this ‘shock friendship’?

SunSport has also been told that Jackson has struck up a brilliant relationship with Luis Diaz – who also joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool last summer – and is doing incredibly well with the Bavarians.

Yes. Reel in shock that two men who have moved to Munich from the same country at the same time and speak the same language have become friends.

A whole Manchester United XI banned!

Over at the Mirror, they are pretending the biggest story in football is that Jose Mourinho told Scotland to call up Scott McTominay, a story which first emerged over a year ago.

But a close second is this:

Ruben Amorim’s ban on 11 Manchester United stars after bringing in new rule

And what is this ‘ban’? It’s a ‘prohibition on holidays during international breaks’, apparently. And it’s been in place for the last year (‘new rule’, our hairy arse) but now it’s apparently hot news that ‘Manchester United stars’ like Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fredricson and Chido Obi have all been ‘banned’ from jetting off abroad on holiday.

We bet Tom Heaton really f***ing kicked off.

MISS thing

Curiously, the Daily Mail are not continuing their obsession with Jude Bellingham – oddly, they have been uncharacteristically slow in transcribing those Ian Wright quotes – but are instead focusing on Jamie Carragher.

Jamie Carragher warns Liverpool could MISS OUT on Champions League qualification without January signings in one key area – despite £450m summer spend

The capital letters have amused us; they are eighth in the Premier League and technically on course to MISS OUT.

When spending over £400m is not enough

The propaganda has begun in the Liverpool Echo, who would like it to be known that actually, Liverpool do need to strengthen their squad despite spending over £400m in the summer.

Liverpool can sign Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi in January – but transfer critics miss point

And what point are they/we missing exactly?

Liverpool oversaw a record-breaking summer transfer window as they brought in 10 new faces, including eight senior players, as part of a £450m spending spree. They had never spent or signed more in a single window.

Nobody had ever spent more in a single window, fella.

Of course, such business came against the caveat of the Reds also banking roughly £200m from player sales as 10 members of Arne Slot’s Premier League title-winning squad moved on.

Ten members? Really?

Eight players who featured for even a single minute or more in the Premier League last season left Liverpool in the summer, and that included third-choice goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros. Who are these other two? Tyler Morton because he sat on the bench a few times? Ben Gannon-Doak, who spent the season on loan at Middlesbrough?

Is that really the point that ‘transfer critics’ miss?

It seems the actual point that the ‘critics’ miss is that ‘both Semenyo and Guehi could be added to their ranks without the need to remove any senior players’ from their Premier League squad. Well that will surely silence all the ‘transfer critics’ who thought that spending over £400m in one window really should be enough.