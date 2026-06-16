Marcus Rashford reacts after Barcelona decide against permanent Man Utd transfer

Marcus Rashford, who spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Marcus Rashford ‘remains committed’ to Barcelona and is keen on a return to the Spanish champions, as Manchester United are ready to offload the winger for good this summer, according to a report.

Barcelona had until June 15 to trigger the buy-option of £26million in Rashford’s loan deal with Man Utd.

The deadline has passed now, with Barcelona making it abundantly clear that they will not pay Man Utd £26m for the England international winger.

Barcelona want another season-long loan deal for Rashford, but Man Utd want to get the 28-year-old off their books for good.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted on X at 8:26am on June 16: “Marcus Rashford formally returns to Manchester United as €30m buy option clause for Barcelona has now expired.

“No decision on future yet as Barça are still keen on keeping Marcus but only on loan.

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“Man United taking their time to make decision.”

Arsenal and Chelsea have been made aware that Man Utd will sell Rashford to them this summer.

There is also a clause of £40m in Rashford’s contract at Man Utd that is not available to Liverpool or Manchester City.

Rashford, though, is determined to play for Barcelona and is still hoping that he ends up returning to the Spanish champions.

Barcelona have already signed Anthony Gordon from Barcelona this summer.

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The England international winger will be a key player in Flick’s system next season.

Marcus Rashford wants to go back to Barcelona

According to Marca, even the signing of Gordon has not dented Rashford’s hopes of a return to Spotify Camp No.

‘Rashford ignores deadlines: he’s sticking to Barca’, reads the headline in the Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication.

The report has stated that Rashford ‘isn’t giving up’ on playing for Barcelona and is ‘not throwing in the towel’.

Marca has claimed that Rashford’s ‘desire to continue wearing the Barcelona jersey remains unchanged’.

The report has further stated: ‘Despite the setback this decision represents, the player hasn’t lost his desire to stay at the Camp Nou.

‘In fact, he already feared this outcome as the days went by without the deal materialising and as he witnessed Barca’s attempts to lower the €30 million agreed with Manchester United last summer when they finalised his loan.

‘The 28-year-old English winger remains committed to Barca He is confident he can stay in Flick’s squad, either by extending his loan or through a negotiated transfer with new financial terms.

‘The fact that the German coach personally told him he was counting on him before leaving for the World Cup helps him maintain a degree of optimism.’

During his loan spell at Barcelona last season, Rashford, who is part of the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, scored 14 goals and gave 14 assists in 49 matches in all competitions for the Catalan club.

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