Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Barcelona are in talks with Manchester United over a new deal for Marcus Rashford, according to a German journalist.

Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal from Man Utd in the summer of 2025.

Barcelona have the option to make it permanent for €30million (£26m), with Rashford himself keen on continuing his career at Camp Nou.

The England international forward has done well for Barcelona, who are on course to win LaLiga for the second season in a row.

Rashford has scored 13 goals and given 13 assists in 45 matches in all competitions for Hansi Flick’s side in the 2025/26 campaign.

The winger is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2028, but he has already publicly said that he has no plans to return to Old Trafford.

READ: Casemiro condemned in Mainoo comparison despite being ‘only player’ to achieve feat in two decades

Rashford told Sport on December 23, 2025: “Of course, what I want is to stay at Barca.

“It’s the ultimate goal, but it’s not the reason I’m training hard and giving my all.

“The purpose is to win. Barca is a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles.”

The Man Utd-owned forward added: “There is pressure here, but it’s not negative pressure; it’s the kind you crave as a player, the kind I want and have always wanted as a footballer.

“I can’t be in a place where there aren’t high expectations; for me, it’s harder to stay motivated and give my best at a club where the demands aren’t at their peak.

READ MORE: Liverpool will seal Michael Carrick fate as Man Utd manager amid ‘irresistible clamour’

“I’m in the perfect place and environment to continue my journey as a footballer, so I’m just trying to give my best every day and help the team win. We’ll see what happens next summer.”

While Barcelona are happy with Rashford and want him to continue, the Spanish giants have financial constraints.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona are in talks with Man Utd over a new deal for Rashford.

The Catalan giants have told Man Utd that they want to sign Rashford on another loan deal.

The other option that Barcelona have conveyed to Man Utd is to lower the €30m (£26m) fee.

What is crucial to note is that Barcelona manager Flick himself is said to have told the board that he wants Rashford in his team next season.

Plettenberg wrote on X at 10:53am on April 28: “Understand Barcelona are pushing for a second loan for Marcus #Rashford.

“Talks with Manchester United are ongoing.

“Barcelona currently do not want to trigger the €30m option to buy – ideally a second loan, otherwise they want to negotiate the fee down. #MUFC

“In any case, Rashford should stay. Approved by Hansi Flick. @SkySportDE”

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has also revealed what he has been told about Rashford’s latest situation, claiming that while the forward has “already agreed terms” with Barcelona, Man Utd are not keen on lowering the fee.

The talkSPORT reporter wrote on X at 11:34am on April 28: “As revealed in January, Barcelona suggested a second loan of Marcus Rashford.

“Rashford wants to stay, and has already agreed terms.

“Still no breakthrough in talks with Manchester United, leading to suggestions of cooled interest and Barcelona looking at other options.

“Yet the idea of Barcelona signing Rashford hasn’t ended.

“Remains a chance it happens on the right terms.

“As of now, #MUFC not budging on the €30m option to buy needing to be paid.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal 3 Man City 4 in Premier League XI of season so far