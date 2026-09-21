Man Utd plan enormous proposal for Barcelona superstar and pay more salary than Erling Haaland

Manchester United are keen on adding Barcelona forward Raphinha to Michael Carrick’s squad and are ready to pay the former Leeds United star more salary than Erling Haaland gets at Manchester City, according to a report.

Raphinha is one of the best players in the world and has been on fire for Barcelona this season.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has been playing the former Leeds winger as a striker, and he has responded with successive hat-tricks.

Raphinha scored three goals for Barcelona in their 7-2 victory over Racing Santander at Spotify Camp Nou last week in the league.

Then at the weekend, the Brazil international winger found the back of the net three times against Sevilla in Barcelona’s 3-1 win at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in LaLiga.

Raphinha now has 12 goals in seven LaLiga matches this season, with the 29-year-old also scoring twice in one Champions League appearance for Barcelona.

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Man Utd plan Barcelona raid for Raphinha

Man Utd have taken a shine to Raphinha, with the Spanish media claiming that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are ready to tempt him into a move to Old Trafford by offering to make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

Man City striker Haaland gets paid the most in the Premier League, with the Norway international on £525,000-a-week at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spanish report has stated: ‘They are looking for a new star who is capable of leading the project, and they have become interested in the Brazilian star again, whom they would tempt with an enormous proposal, making him the highest paid in the entire Premier League, surpassing Erling Braut Haaland.

‘The strategy they have devised at Old Trafford consists of trying to convince the 29-year-old striker not to renew, and to take action next summer, taking advantage of the fact that at that time he will only have 12 months of contract.

‘In other words, if he has not renewed yet, they will have to accept his sale if they do not want to run the risk of losing him completely for free.

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‘This means that they have to react, so that there are no surprises.’

According to the report, Barcelona do not want to sell Raphinha and want to hand the Brazilian superstar, a contender for the Ballon d’Or, a new deal, with Flick confident that fresh terms will be sorted soon.

It further stated: ‘At Barca they are clear that Raphinha is untouchable, not only for his merits on the pitch, but for the leadership and hierarchy he brings to the dressing room, where he is the leader and owner of the armband.’

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