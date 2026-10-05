Harry Kane: Man Utd have just received Bayern Munich ‘breakthrough’ news about England striker

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to suffer a blow in his quest to bring Harry Kane to Old Trafford, with Bayern Munich making a “breakthrough” in talks with the England international striker over a new deal, according to a report.

TEAMtalk reported back in August that Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe is a big fan of Kane.

The reliable transfer news outlet claimed at the time that the INEOS chief wants Man Utd to get a deal done for the former Tottenham Hotspur striker.

With Kane out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season, Man Utd are ready to consider a deal for the Englishman.

However, Bayern have been in talks with the 33-year-old striker over a new contract for a while now.

Kane himself has said in recent days that he wants to stay at Bayern and is happy at the Bundesliga champions.

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It has now emerged in the German media that Bayern have made a “breakthrough”.

Man Utd get bad news about signing Harry Kane

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg wrote on X at 5:02pm on October 5: “EXCLUSIVE | Breakthrough in principle between Harry Kane and FC Bayern over a new contract.

“Negotiations are now moving in the final direction.

“New contract planned until 2029 for the 33 y/o world-class striker and Ballon d’Or favourite.

“Last details are being clarified. Signing not scheduled yet.

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“As always reported, Kane’s plan was always to extend his contract.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also said that Kane is edging closer to signing a new contract with Bayern.

Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast: “Yeah, the conversation is going very well for Harry Kane.

“I maintain the optimism I have been reporting over the recent months, weeks and even days here on the podcast because the feeling around Harry Kane, all those close to Harry Kane and Bayern management is that they will continue together.

“So, the new contract at Bayern is getting done.

“From what I understand, there is already agreement on financial numbers on Harry Kane.

“So, in terms of salary, in terms of bonuses, everything has been agreed between Bayern and Harry Kane.

“What’s missing now, not in a negative way, just being discussed it’s about the length of the contract and the eventual release clause.

“Harry Kane had a special clause to be activated only in January in his contract that is now expiring in a few months at Bayern.

“So, he had the special clause to eventually go back to English clubs in 2025 and 2026.

“He didn’t take that clause because he was very happy at Bayern.

“So now they are discussing the terms of this contract, the details of this contract, but the numbers, the salary is already agreed, and so, I think very soon it could be closed and signed.”

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