Manchester United will fail to bring Harry Kane to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, with a report stating that he is set to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich.

Man Utd have long been interested in a deal for former Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane.

The Premier League club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is known to be an admirer of the England international striker.

Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick, are on the hunt for a new striker.

Benjamin Sesko is the number one striker at Man Utd, but the Slovenia international striker is injured at the moment.

The shin injury is not serious, though, and the 23-year-old is expected to be fit for duty in a matter of days.

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Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee are the other two options to play as a number nine for Man Utd.

However, Cunha, who played for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, is not a natural striker.

Zirkzee is not a proper number nine either, and it is also unlikely that the Netherlands international will be at Old Trafford once the summer transfer window closes.

Kane has been on the books of Bayern since the summer of 2023 when he joined from Tottenham and is out of contract at the Bundesliga champions in 2027.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham have enquired about a potential deal to bring their former striker back to the club.

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Barcelona have also made a move for the England international striker, while Man Utd, too, are willing to consider a deal for the 33-year-old.

However, Bayern are ready to offer Kane a three-year contract and are confident that the former Spurs star will agree to it.

Harry Kane not interested in Man Utd transfer

The report has stated: ‘Tottenham have also kept the door open to a sensational reunion.

‘The pull of a return to the club will always exist for Kane and Spurs have made it clear that bringing their record goalscorer back remains something they would like to explore, particularly with Roberto De Zerbi now in charge.

‘However, despite the interest from Barcelona and Tottenham and Manchester United’s willingness to consider a deal – with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe known to be an admirer – Kane has not been chasing a move.’

This is not the first time this summer that reliable transfer news outlet, TEAMtalk, has reported that Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe wants to sign Kane.

TEAMtalk reported on July 12: ‘Manchester United also remain long-term admirers.

‘Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has consistently been a huge fan of Kane and TEAMtalk understands United would be prepared to finance a move should an opportunity ever arise.’

However, it seems that Ratcliffe is set for a blow in his quest to sign Kane for Man Utd.

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