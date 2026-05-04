Galatasaray want to sign Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable journalist.

Fernandes has been one of the best players in the Premier League and has been at his very best for Man Utd this season.

The Portugal international attacking midfielder has played a pivotal role in Man Utd’s resurgence under interim manager Michael Carrick, with the Red Devils now guaranteed a place in the Champions League next season.

In the first half of the season, then Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim deployed Fernandes in a deeper role in midfield.

However, since Carrick was appointed the interim manager of Man Utd in January 2026, the 31-year-old has been playing in his natural role of a number 10.

Fernandes has been the creative machine for Man Utd, providing 19 assists in the Premier League this season.

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The Man Utd star has also chipped in with eight goals in all competitions, as Man Utd have guaranteed themselves a place in the Premier League top five.

Fernandes is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2027, with the option to extend it for a further year.

Man Utd have no plans whatsoever to sell Fernandes in the summer transfer window, and it seems that Fernandes does not want to leave Old Trafford either.

Galatasaray want to sign Bruno Fernandes from Man Utd

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray are keen on signing Fernandes this summer.

The Turkish giants, who won the domestic league in their country last season, wanted to sign Fernandes in the summer of 2025, too.

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While Galatasaray want to get in contact with Fernandes’s camp, they do not think that he will leave Man Utd after they qualified for next season’s Champions League.

Plettenberg wrote on X at 7:54pm on May 4: “Galatasaray want to make headlines again with spectacular transfers in the summer.

“The focus is primarily on a No. 10 and a No. 6. Gala were already interested in Bruno Fernandes in the last transfer window.

“He was and still is the ultimate dream target.

“They want to get in contact with his camp again, but do not see realistic chances, as Fernandes can play Champions League football with Manchester United.”

Fernandes has also publicly said that he wants to stay at Man Utd.

The Portuguese star told Sky Sports on May 2: “It’s not a question of loyalty.

“I could have gone two years ago, I could have gone three years ago, I could have gone last season, but I really like to be here.

“I think that being successful at this club is something that I can never get at another club.

“The joy and everything I get, the day I get what I want from this club, I don’t think I will get that from any other club in the world.

“I know how much the fans want this, I know how passionate they are.

“I know how much they are waiting for the club to come back again. I’m on the same ship as them.

“I want this ship; instead of being steady, I want it to go forward and to navigate as much as we can.

“Yeah, I won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup [but] what this club wants, what these fans want and what I want, myself and the team, we haven’t got that yet.

“Until my contract expires, I’m going to try.”

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