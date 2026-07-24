Manchester United have no plans whatsoever to sell Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Fernandes is one of the best players for Man Utd and was in fine form under manager Michael Carrick last season.

Previous Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim deployed Fernandes in a deeper role in midfield for the first half of the season.

However, when Carrick took over, Fernandes was shifted into the usual number 10 role, and he flourished.

The 31-year-old Portugal international attacking midfielder ended the 2025/26 campaign with nine goals and 22 assists in 37 matches in all competitions, as Man Utd qualified for the Champions League.

Fernandes is under contract at the club until the summer of 2027, with the option to extend it for a further year.

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There have been rumours lately that Galatasaray want to sign Fernandes from Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

Journalist Suleyman Rodop said last week: “Galatasaray is in talks with young players for the wing position, but I expect them to complete this transfer after signing a number 10 and a striker.

“The asking price for Bruno Fernandes is 50 million Euros, and negotiations will take place on this amount. However, Fernandes’s net annual salary expectation is 20 million Euros.”

Man Utd want to keep Bruno Fernandes

However, TEAMtalk has now reported that Man Utd have no plans whatsoever to sell Fernandes in the summer transfer window.

The reliable transfer news outlet has claimed that Fernandes himself is not itching to leave Old Trafford this summer.

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Fernandes is said to be ‘keen on opening talks over a new contract that would extend his stay beyond his current deal’.

The report has further noted: ‘United view him as a long-term leader in the dressing room and a player whose creativity and leadership remain vital.

‘It would take a mammoth offer to prise Fernandes away from the club, with sources stressing that the chances of him leaving are “very, very slim”.

‘The midfielder’s influence both on and off the pitch has only grown over the last two seasons, and the hierarchy have no intention of entertaining approaches that fall short of a record valuation.”

Man Utd manager Carrick himself is said to be very keen on continuing to work with the Portugal international attacking midfielder.

The report added: ‘Michael Carrick has also made clear his delight at working with Fernandes and is expecting him to play a key role again next season as the club embark on a return to the Champions League and ahead of what they hope will be a sustained push to win the Premier League title.’

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