Fabrizio Romano has reported that Carlos Baleba wants to join Manchester United in the summer transfer window, but Michael Carrick’s side have yet to make a move for the midfielder.

Baleba has been on the radar of Man Utd for a while now, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, aiming to sign the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder in the summer of 2025.

The midfielder was ready to leave Brighton for Man Utd at the time, but INEOS felt that the Seagulls were asking too much for him.

Baleba had a largely underwhelming 2025/26 campaign, and his value has dropped.

According to TEAMtalk, Brighton are not asking for £100million for Baleba, like they were last summer.

The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that Brighton now want £70million (at least) for the 22-year-old Cameroon international midfielder.

Earlier this month, talkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs reported that there is a loose agreement on personal terms between Man Utd and Baleba.

The transfer reporter said: “I sense they’ve got other targets ahead of Baleba.

“But it’s a deal they don’t really need to prioritise as much as others, because that is a scenario of a player who wants Man Utd, who has loose personal terms in place from last summer.

“So, if they want to do Baleba, they just have to go to Brighton.”

Transfer guru Romano has now brought an update on the situation of Baleba, revealing that the youngster is still keen on a move to Man Utd.

However, according to the Italian journalist, Man Utd have gone cold on the Cameroonian star.

Carlos Baleba wants to join Man Utd from Brighton

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Baleba, at the moment, Man Utd are aware of the player’s desire.

“He would be super keen on joining Manchester United, but, at the moment, Utd have not returned with an approach or a proposal to Brighton.

“So, at the moment, the Baleba topic, I think, it’s a little bit cold.

“Then if the big topics, the big names and negotiations collapse, let’s see eventually what happens, but, at the moment, it’s just player’s big desire, and that’s it.”

The latest on Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd

Romano has also brought an update on the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni, with Man Utd reportedly set to raid Real Madrid for the French midfielder.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What I have always said, and what I also maintain today, is that internally at Manchester United, Tchouameni has always been seen as the perfect signing for midfield.

“Top player, elite mentality, world class, so they consider Tchouameni as the perfect replacement for Casemiro.

“Then the point here is on two topics.

“The first one is the salary.

“Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and at the moment, the understanding is that Manchester United made already clear to those close to Tchouameni in the contacts they had over the recent months that the only way for Tchouameni to go eventually to Man Utd is on a different salary. And so, that’s the first issue.

“The second issue is Real Madrid. At the moment, Man Utd are yet to receive any green light from Real Madrid to go and negotiate for Tchouameni.

“At the moment, they are not receiving any sort of message from Madrid, like, okay, let’s sit at a table and try reach an agreement.

“So, the question is could be the dream signing for Man Utd? For sure.

“He is a player they like, they love, but at the same time the Tchouameni situation could be complicated because of the salary and what Real Madrid decide.”

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