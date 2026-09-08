Paul Scholes raises doubt on Man Utd midfield signing – ‘I don’t think it’s a guaranteed hit’

Paul Scholes has given his verdict on whether or not Carlos Baleba will be a success at Manchester United.

Man Utd signed Baleba from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, wanted to sign the Cameroon international from the Seagulls in the summer of 2025.

However, Brighton were demanding over £100million for Baleba at the time.

Man Utd eventually got a deal done for Baleba in late August for £70million.

The Reds have paid Brighton an initial fee of £65m for the 22-year-old, with a potential £5m in add-ons.

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Upon his signing, Baleba told Man Utd’s official website: “It is an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams.

“Playing at Old Trafford is always special but the opportunity to do so as a Manchester United player will be a real honour.

“I cannot wait to work with Michael Carrick; his experience and knowledge of the game make him the perfect coach to help me to reach the highest level.

“The ambition of everyone at the club is extremely clear, the future is hugely exciting, and I am determined to play my part in delivering the success that we are capable of together.”

Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, said: “Carlos is an elite midfielder with immense potential to develop further.

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“He brings a unique combination of qualities that will really complement our squad.

“We are delighted to further strengthen our midfield with the addition of another established senior international with a proven track record of performing in the Premier League.

“Carlos’ determination to join Manchester United and his confidence that we will achieve our shared ambitions mean that he is the perfect signing as we continue to build a dynamic and entertaining team ready to compete across multiple competitions.”

Former Man Utd midfielder Paul Scholes has said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast that Baleba will be a hit at Old Trafford, but the pundit has said that it is not guaranteed.

Baleba did not have the best of seasons for Brighton in 2025/26, which has led Scholes to have some doubts about the youngster.

Paul Scholes gives verdict on Carlos Baleba at Man Utd

When asked if Baleba will be a hit or a miss at Man Utd, former Old Trafford midfielder Nicky Butt said: “Hit.”

Scholes said: “Hit, I think.”

Butt added: “I just think he’s what’s needed in midfield for Man Utd.

“Bit of physicality.

“I think we have got some fantastic midfielders who can play football to the highest level, but a little bit of physicality in there needed, and I think he will bring that.”

Scholes observed: “I don’t think it’s a guaranteed hit, but I don’t think he had a great season last year.

“If the season before, then, yeah, on that form, yeah, I think he will be alright, yeah.”

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