Man Utd edging closer to agreeing £50m transfer deal as club-to-club talks now underway

Manchester United could soon strike a deal with Chelsea to sign Andrey Santos, with a report claiming that the Red Devils are in talks with the Blues over a move for the midfielder.

Man Utd have a deal in place with Atalanta for Ederson Silva, who only needs to undergo the second part of his medical to officially become a player for manager Michael Carrick.

The Premier League club’s co-owners, INEOS, are on the hunt for at least one more midfielder.

Casemiro has left Man Utd, while Manuel Ugarte is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

It has now emerged that Man Utd are close to a deal with Chelsea for Santos.

Transfer gurus Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein reported last week that Man Utd want to sign Santos from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

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Romano subsequently reported that Man Utd were in contact with the agents of Santos last season and have revived their interest in the Brazil international midfielder.

Man Utd in contact with agents of Andrey Santos

The Italian journalist said about Santos, Man Utd and Chelsea on his YouTube channel last weekend: “Manchester United have Andrey Santos on their list for the new midfielder.

“(He) is a player who is not a new name on Manchester United list.

“Man Utd already few months ago were considering Andrey Santos.

“He’s always been on shortlist.

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“What happened in the last two, three days, is that Manchester United made contact again with the agent of the player.

“So, Manchester United called over the week the agents of Andrey Santos to understand this situation.

“At the moment, as of this weekend, Man Utd have not contacted Chelsea yet with an official bid, with an official negotiation.

“So, at the moment, we have to talk about a contact on player side, not on club side with Chelsea, but what I can add to this story is that Chelsea don’t consider Andrey Santos untouchable.

“So, if Man Utd arrive and put good money on the table, Man Utd can sign Andrey Santos because for Chelsea, he’s not untouchable, and there could be the possibility of an exit in the summer in case of good proposal.

“Obviously, not for normal money, not for cheap money.

“Forget about loans or this kind of stuff, but in case of good proposal, there is a chance for him to leave the club and try a new chapter eventually at Manchester United or anywhere else for who’s going to make an important proposal.

“So, Andrey Santos will be one to watch.

“Back in February and in March, twice, Februay and March, Man Utd met with the agents of the player and they had discussions.

“You remember at the time the name linked with Man Utd was Bruno Guimaraes, but he shares the same agents with Andrey Santos.

“So, there was a conversation about this possibility, and the name mentioned was Andre Santos.

“Now, for Chelsea again, also with Xabi Alonso, so he’s not untouchable, so there could be movement.”

Man Utd in talks with Chelsea over Andrey Santos

Man Utd missed out on the signings of Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes and are now focusing on Santos.

The Daily Mail is now reporting that Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick, are ‘edging close’ to a deal for Santos.

Chelsea want £50million for the midfielder they signed from Vasco da Gama in 2023.

The report has claimed that ‘a deal’ between Man Utd and Chelsea are ‘progressing, with talks now underway’ between the two Premier League clubs for the 22-year-old Brazil international.

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