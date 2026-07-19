Lewis Hall transfer preference between Man Utd and Chelsea emerges

Newcastle United star Lewis Hall would rather join Manchester United and play under Michael Carrick than move to Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea, according to a report.

Both Man Utd and Chelsea are on the hunt for a new left-back in the summer transfer window.

While Man Utd manager Carrick needs an able back-up to Luke Shaw, new Chelsea boss Alonso needs a specialist left-back following the departure of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid earlier this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, both Man Utd and Chelsea have shown interest in Hall, who can also play as a midfielder.

The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that the Newcastle and England international prefers a move to Old Trafford to a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Lewis Hall prefers Man Utd to Chelsea

TEAMtalk has reported: ‘The London club also continue monitoring Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall.

READ: Man Utd ‘in talks with Tottenham’ over signing English gem and want deal ‘done quickly’

‘However, we understand that Hall’s priority remains a move to Manchester United should he leave St James’ Park this summer, making that deal significantly more complicated for Chelsea.’

On July 13, TEAMtalk reported that Hall is valued at £60million, with Man Utd ‘convinced Hall wants the move to Old Trafford’.

The report stated: ‘Sources indicate the 21-year-old sees the opportunity to work under Carrick and establish himself at United as hugely attractive.

‘Hall is understood to be comfortable arriving initially to compete with Luke Shaw before eventually succeeding the England international as the club’s long-term first-choice left-back.

‘That pathway is viewed as a major selling point.’

READ MORE: Man Utd confident of £40m deal for PL star; Bundesliga club willing to discuss deal for midfielder

In June, talkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs said that Hall could leave Newcastle for Man Utd.

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “(Manchester) United like Hall.

“Newcastle fans don’t like to hear that, but it remains one to watch; Newcastle fans may get the last laugh as well, but there are those two extremes: either sign improved terms or have the player agitate for a move.

“We have to be respectful to Newcastle and sources there who say there’s been no fallout from Eddie Howe or Hall, although I’ve never reported that anyway; the reality is that Hall has looked at the last few games of the season, missed out on the World Cup squad to Dan Burn and seen himself fall further down the pecking order in those games to Dan Burn.

“It’s not that Hall is unhappy with Newcastle the club, certainly not Eddie Howe the manager; it’s the fact that Lewis Hall, in speaking about improved terms, has concurrently, whilst doing that has lost his place in some games to Dan Burn and lost his England spot to Dan Burn and what player wouldn’t be unhappy with that?

“And as a consequence, we don’t have a breakthrough on contract talks and Hall is prepared to look at other options if it suits all parties.

“I know other reports say he’s asked to leave: not directly; other reports have said he’s fallen out with Eddie Howe, not to my knowledge.

“Howe has played an important role in the long term in his career, but the player’s not going to sign a new deal at Newcastle United unless he’s guaranteed that pathway of minutes, being a regular starter and a club like Manchester United or others may be able to offer him that.”

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