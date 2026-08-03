Michael Carrick ready to sanction Man Utd exit for teen sensation who rejected Arsenal deal

Chido Obi rejected the chance to stay at Arsenal and joined Manchester United in 2024 because he felt that there was a better pathway into the Red Devils’ first team, but a new report has claimed that Michael Carrick is ready to send him out on loan.

The teenage striker was a sensation for the Arsenal youth team and was expected to star for the senior side in due time.

Obi once scored 10 goals in a single game for the Arsenal Under-16 side against their Liverpool counterparts.

Arsenal offered Obi a new contract, but the striker, then 16, decided to move to Man Utd in October 2024.

Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth said at the time: “A promising talent who once scored 10 goals in a single game for Arsenal U16s against Liverpool in November.

“It is believed a new deal had been agreed with Arsenal but he wanted to move on due to doubts about his pathway into the first team and the project.

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“Feeling his development was better elsewhere, in stepped United. Despite superior offers from Germany, Obi-Martin decided his new home was at Old Trafford where he will hope to make an impression on Erik ten Hag.

“With 32 goals in 20 league games for the U18s and representing Denmark at youth international level, United may have found themselves a shrewd signing.”

Obi is 18 now and has made eight appearances for the Man Utd first team so far in his career.

That is not a bad stat given the tender age of the Denmark Under-21 international striker, but he is in for a setback if he thinks that he would get chances under Man Utd manager Michael Carrick next season.

Man Utd ready to send Chido Obi out on loan

According to TipsBladet, Man Utd manager Carrick is ready to send the teenager out on loan this summer, having not included him in his squad for the pre-season round of Scandinavia.

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The report has stated: ‘According to Tipsbladet’s information, Manchester United are open to loaning Chido Obi-Martin out in this transfer window so he can reap some valuable playing time at senior level – something that currently has long prospects in the English big club.

‘Chido Obi-Martin is approaching his 19th birthday, and the assessment at Manchester United is that the striker is in principle ready to be loaned out.

‘So far, this has not been an issue for the Red Devils, who prefer to keep the club’s very young players in their own environment.

‘Tipsbladet learns that there is massive interest in renting Chido Obi-Martin, and the interest comes from both English and foreign clubs.

‘Manchester United is responsive, but at the same time has nothing against keeping the Dane in the coming season. So it must be the right opportunity that presents itself if Manchester United is to give the green light.’

In May 2026, Man Utd Under-18 manager Darren Fletcher gave his take on Obi.

Fletcher told BBC Sport: “An Under-21 game was cancelled the day before and Chido messaged me, asking to play.

“I thought it was amazing for Chido to want to play, to not think the Under-18s is beneath him in any way. That just shows how mature he is.

“We can look at Chido’s size and forget how young he is.

“It’s about transferring what he does at under-18 and under-21 football into men’s football. That’s the jump all young players have to make.

“It’s more demanding, it’s more intense, it’s more physical and you have to prepare yourself not just in terms of size, but in terms of thinking, movement, timing, decision making, responsibility out of possession.

“All the young players will face the same challenge and have to show they’re ready to take that next step.”

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