Manchester United confirm 2026/27 home kit launch date with £10m Adidas boost

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Manchester United have confirmed the launch date of their 2026/27 kit and it comes with a £10m bonus for the club.

Kit maker Adidas will launch the new Manchester United 2026/27 home shirt on 15 May this year here and fans will be able to buy authentic and standard versions of the new kit here.

United’s kit deal with Adidas is one of the biggest in world football and is believed to rake in up to £90m a year despite the club’s lack of success in recent years. However, a clause in the deal means United must pay a £10m fine to Adidas every time they fail to qualify for Champions League football.

With Michael Carrick’s side on the verge of Champions League qualification this season it means United will be able to take full advantage of the Adidas deal and it will begin with the home kit launch before the end of the current season.

The new United home shirt will be entirely red with thick white Adidas sleeve stripes and a black and white striped half-collar design. It will feature main sponsor Snapdragon and the large Adidas three stripe logo.

The classic Adidas Trefoil logo will only be used on the club’s third shirts in keeping with Adidas policy.

The shorts will be white with black trim and the Adidas logo on the rear instead of the front.

United are expected to launch a blue away shirt with red trim, and a third kit with a Lancashire Rose-inspired design.

The club’s deal with Adidas is one of the biggest in world football and United are one of a handful of clubs that Adidas classes as ‘Elite’, meaning it sells a huge amount of shirts and merchandise thanks to a global fan base.

Elite clubs such as United will see 2026/27 kits sold in more global stores and fans will be able to buy long sleeve authentic home, away and third shirts. Clubs under the Elite banner will also get more merchandise ranges including the Lifestyler range of retro-inspired tracksuits, jackets and t-shirts.

United fans can also expect several pre-match shirt designs and special edition kits throughout the season.

The new Manchester United 2026/27 kit will go on sale here.