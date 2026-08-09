Manchester United are keen on bringing Adam Wharton to Old Trafford, with a report claiming that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, have ‘active’ interest in the Crystal Palace star.

Man Utd have made six signings so far in the summer transfer window, including midfielders Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

While Santos has joined from Chelsea for £50million, Tielemans has switched from Aston Villa for £35m.

Karl Darlow, Kit Margetson, Cristian Orozco and Tynan Thompson are the other four players who have joined Man Utd this summer.

Man Utd are now aiming to make a third midfield signing before the summer transfer window closes.

Man Utd remain keen on Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton has long been on Man Utd’s radar, and, according to CaughtOffSide, the Premier League giants are ‘active’ about a potential deal for the England international midfielder.

READ: Man Utd considering ultra-attacking left-back signing Benjamin Sesko will love

‘Man United’s interest remains active’ regarding Wharton, according to the report, which has reported that Palace want €100million (£85.7m) for the 22-year-old.

Chelsea are also said to be interested in the England international, with manager Xabi Alonso personally keen on bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid are also reported to be keen on signing Wharton this summer.

However, Los Blancos have not made the youngster one of their immediate priorities, but the Spanish and European giants could return for him later in the window.

Wharton is under contract at Palace until the summer of 2029.

READ MORE: €70m Real Madrid star ‘keen’ on joining Man Utd after ‘contact’ – report

While Man Utd remain ‘active’ for a deal for Wharton, the Red Devils are planning to reintegrate Marcus Rashford into manager Michael Carrick’s first-team squad.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd and won LaLiga with the Catalan gaints.

The winger is due to return to Man Utd pre-season training, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Carrick wants Rashford to stay.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd really feeling that there is concrete strong, likely chances to see Marcus Rashford staying at Manchester United.

“At the moment, there are no movements with other clubs.

“Rashford is not accepting Turkey or Saudi.

“These solutions are not interesting for Marcus Rashford.

“He is not going to consider that.

“And it’s not about the money, it’s not about the proposals.

“He doesn’t want to play in these clubs, at this stage of his career.

“So, for Rashford is stay at Man Utd or a very top, top club at the very end of the window.

“But at the moment, the most likely outcome is for Marcus Rashford to stay at Utd.

“Utd believe that at the end of the window, Rashford has a really big chance to stay at the club, to revive his career with Michael Carrick.

“So, strong, strong chances to see Marcus Rashford staying at Manchester United this summer.

“Obviously, Michael Carrick is a big factor because he will be very happy to continue with Marcus Rashford.

“He would be very happy to give him one more opportunity, so let’s follow the situation.

“But remember what I told you during the World Cup.

“It was the beginning of July.

“There are strong chances to see Rashford staying.

“Rashford has opened doors to the possibility of staying.

“So, now this could be the direction.”

READ NEXT: Michael Carrick reacts to Mason Mount injury for Man Utd as post-match footage emerges