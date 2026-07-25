Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd decision on signing Danilo from Botafogo

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are not interested in adding Botafogo midfielder Danilo to Michael Carrick’s squad.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Man Utd are looking to sign Danilo from Botafogo in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a third midfielder after securing deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

While Brazil international midfielder Santos has joined from Chelsea for £50million, Man Utd triggered the £35m release clause in Tielemans’s contract at Aston Villa to secure the Belgium international’s signature.

BBC Sport reported on July 23 that Man Utd and Newcastle ‘have both expressed an interest in’ Danilo.

The 25-year-old has been on the books of Botafogo since the summer of 2025 when he joined from Nottingham Forest.

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Danilo was part of the Brazil squad at the 2026 World Cup.

Transfer guru Romano has now reported that Man Utd have no interest in signing Danilo in the summer transfer window.

The Italian journalist has claimed that the former Forest midfielder has been offered to Man Utd, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, rejecting the proposal.

Danilo to Man Utd ‘not happening’

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Some links between Manchester United and Danilo, the Brazilian midfielder, but my understanding is that Manchester United at this stage have different targets.

“Danilo has been offered to Manchester United.

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“The player has been proposed as a possibility, but at the moment, this deal is not advancing, is not happening because Manchester United have different priorities in midfield.”

Earlier this week, Romano provided an update on the prospect of Man Utd potentially going back for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Romano said about the midfielder on his YouTube channel: “From my understanding, Baleba, one year ago – August 2025 – was pushing like crazy to go to Man Utd.

“Baleba had an agreement on personal terms with Man Utd. So he had his dream to become a Man Utd player.

“Man Utd couldn’t proceed because Brighton didn’t want to sell the player.

“He was a top target at that time with Amorim, [but] nothing happened.

“Since January, when Amorim and Man Utd decided not to continue together, the track has gone cold.

“Now, the name is out there again. Why? Because those close to the player have been in contact again with Man Utd to suggest the possibility to return for Baleba.

“So it’s from Baleba’s side that they are trying to understand if Man Utd can return for the boy or not.

“After the Ederson deal off, and all the other developments, from Baleba’s side, they want to understand if there is a chance to reopen conversations and negotiations with Man Utd.

“We know United are looking for a third midfielder, they want to make something happen for another defensive midfielder.

“We need to understand now if there is going to be a possibility for Baleba – or any other option, because Man Utd are checking on the market – which possibilities can become concrete this summer.

“Baleba is a name that was already high on the recruitment team’s list one year ago. The player is super keen about Man Utd, now it depends on the club [and] whether they want to proceed or not.”

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